Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline

Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you're looking for fashion inspiration, look no further than red carpet darling Salma Hayek, who just wore a dress that is what wedding guests' dreams are made of.

On Monday, Hayek shared a glamorous selfie showing off her mint-green Giambattista Valli chiffon gown with a crystal-encrusted, plunging V-neck — just moments before attending Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's nuptials in Miami. Hayek accessorized with diamond drop earrings, matching tennis bracelets, and a bedazzled cuff bangle. Her dark hair was pulled into an intricate updo with a few wavy face-framing strands. Glittery eye shadow and a vibrant red lip completed her glam. In the snap, Hayek sat on a red velvet chair and rested her chin on her hand while looking into the distance.

"Just before getting in the car to go celebrate the love of my friends @marcanthony and @nadiatferreira," she wrote. "Que viva el amor ❤️!! Y que viva la salsa 💃!!!" The portion of her caption translates to "Long live love!! And long live the salsa."

The Miami ceremony was star-studded and attended by many of the couple's A-list friends, including Victoria and David Beckham, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonsi. According to People, Beckham and Carlos Slim served as Anthony's best men.



When she's not on the dance floor, Hayek has been out and about promoting her new movie, Magic Mike's Last Dance. At the Miami premiered, Hayek wore a lingerie-inspired, underwear-baring fishnet dress with floral embroidery.