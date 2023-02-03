Salma Hayek Wore a Dress With Nothing Underneath and This Bold Break-Your-Ankle Shoe Trend

There are jaw-dropping looks, and then there are jaw-dropping lewks. A recent Salma Hayek outfit absolutely, 100 percent, falls into the latter category — and I will debate anyone on that.

Of course, Hayek is no stranger to serving up some pretty daring ensembles, and there’s always at least one bold detailing, if not two, thrown into her sartorial moments, like a plunging neckline or a bold-colored bikini. But her recent fishnet-dress-and-bikini look — yes, really — that she wore to the red carpet premiere of Magic Mike's Last Dance has all her other looks beat in terms of jaw-drop-ability (please, enjoy my made up word!)

As mentioned, the Magic Mike star wore a black, floor-length fishnet dress that has convinced me that I also need a fishnet dress, something I never thought I would say. I also appreciated Hayek’s pick was a grungier take on the “naked” dress trend we’ve been seeing celebrities in more often, but I more so admired how she styled it: with a black bikini (err, lingerie?) and the daring, break-your-ankle shoe trend that Jessica Simpson, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, and more have been riskily — but happily — slipping into.

Larroude

Shop now: $330; larroude.com

Hayek’s exact gold platform sandals are actually from Larroudé, the shoe brand that we’ve been seeing so many A-listers wearing, especially for major red carpet outings like this one. Her pair is dubbed the Valerie Platform, and they’re certainly not for the faint of heart, as they have a 5.5-inch heel (that’s not a typo) and a 1.9-inch platform front. Talk about heels made for strutting! Height aside, they’re also designed with memory foam for added cushioning and support, so comfort certainly isn’t lacking either.

Break-your-ankle heels have been trending for a while now — and for good reason. The height-boosting shoe really adds something memorable to any outfit, be it a simple jeans-and-tee look or an out-there fishnet dress moment à la Hayek. The shoe’s versatile, but trendy! It’s surprisingly comfy, but so sexy! TL;DR: The footwear has range, and that’s why you should absolutely consider adding it to your lineup.

Shop some of our favorite platform heels below. They’ll likely sell out as we get closer to spring, so consider adding to your cart sooner rather than later.

Nordstrom

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $44 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $109; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

