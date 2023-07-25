Salma Hayek's Bold Swimsuit Featured 1 Detail Shoppers Call "Flattering" and “Flirty”

Get her look starting at $25.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Published on July 25, 2023

Salma Hayek
I spent the last week searching through end-of-season sales for the perfect swimsuit, only to decide it didn’t exist. It seemed I would either be hitting the beach in a swimsuit with less coverage than a thong or in a one-piece even my grandmother would deem too matronly. So I decided I would — begrudgingly — spend my upcoming vacation in a slightly-too-small two-piece from years ago. But when Salma Hayek took to Instagram to share her weekend-by-the-pool pics, my swimsuit search suddenly felt a little less helpless.

Salma Hayek

Instagram @salmahayek

While I was in line at the AMC to see the Barbie, Hayek was poolside wearing a one-piece that looked right out of the movie. Her hot pink swimsuit was groundbreaking — not because of the color, which has been one of this year’s hottest hues — but because it found that perfect middle ground between not totally naked and still pretty sexy. Where so much swimwear makes you choose between showing everything and being completely covered, her’s offered just the right amount of skin with an incredibly flattering plunging sweetheart neckline. So, I restarted my swimwear search with Salma’s suit in mind and found 10 lookalikes with prices starting at $25.

Cupshe’s swimsuit is a dead-ringer for Hayek’s one-piece; the dark pink suit features a similar plunging neckline, which shoppers call “so flattering” and “flirty.” According to one customer, this pick expertly combines “sexy with coverage.” “[It’s] full coverage, the bra area is super supportive, and it looks sexy and sleek,” they wrote. And a nearly 50-year-old grandma even gave it their stamp of approval, saying it “supports and flatters you in all the right places.”

Also available on Amazon is Hilor’s V-neck one-piece, which is available in three colors, including a Hayek-esque hot pink. This has thick, supportive straps and a more intricate back where the straps criss-cross and connect via a small, tieable bow to create your perfect level of support.

J.Crew’s Ruched V-Neck suit — available in 14 shades including radiant fuchsia — is a favorite among customers, with shoppers writing that the “wide straps offer great support” while the “flattering” ruching “enhances” their figure. “This is the perfect one-piece swimsuit,” wrote one person, who raved that  it “provides good support for [their] larger bust” and “shows just enough cleavage to be sexy in a classy way.” The same reviewer added that they loved how “the ruching is movable,” making “it easy to position it in the most flattering way.”

If your style leans a little more cute than sexy, Gap’s Ruffle One-Piece is an excellent option in a lighter, coral-y pink. It still has that flattering plunge at the neck, which stops mid-chest, but features sweet ruffles at the shoulders. In addition to the plunge at the front, the back of the suit also scoops low, while still offering a full-coverage bottom. Shoppers were impressed by its “flattering fit” and quality, adding that the “straps stay up” and the suit stays in place even when up against waves.

I had pretty much given up the swimsuit search until Salma Hayek’s hot-pink poolside post, and now I can’t decide which plunging, Barbie-inspired one-piece to add to my cart. Find more of my picks, with flattering necklines similar to the one that drew me to Hayek’s suit, below.

