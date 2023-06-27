Salma Hayek Posing Nude in a Sauna Is the Energy We Needed Today

ICYMI, Salma Hayek Pinault is living her best life. Case in point? When she’s not leisurely lounging on boats or posing in very glam gigantic hats, she’s documenting those exact events on her Instagram account for all to obsess over — and her latest unbothered offering just channeled the exact energy we needed to make it to the long weekend ahead.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a pair of snaps on Instagram detailing one of the many ways that she likes to practice self-care: by lying in the sauna. But while the sweat sesh itself didn’t seem like anything out of the ordinary, it was Hayek’s outfit of choice that really embodied that unbothered energy we’re after. In the photos, the A-lister sprawled out on the sauna bench using nothing but two expertly-folded white towels to cover her chest and pelvis, leaving her shoulders, midriff, and legs on full display. Salma embraced the natural glow that the sauna’s heat gave her complexion, and she wore her hair down in natural curls with a middle part.

instagram/salma hayek

“Embracing the healing power of the sauna and sweating out the stress this #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼,” she said in the post’s caption before sharing the same message in Spanish. “Sintiendo el poder curativo de la sauna y expulsando el estrés en esta #WorldWellbeingWeek 🙏🏼”

Aside from just relaxing in the sauna, the actress recently took her self-care tour abroad during a recent trip to Spain. On Saturday, Hayek took to Instagram yet again to share a snap from the vacation that showed her posing for an oceanside selfie while eating paella.

“Que Viva España #sanjuan #paella #vivaespaña,” she wrote.