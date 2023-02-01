Salma Hayek Was "Nearly Killed" By Channing Tatum's 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance

When a celebrity says that their occupational hazards include near-death experiences, you can usually assume that they're speaking figuratively (though Hilary Swank may have something to say about that). The latest star to have a brush with death is Salma Hayek, though if her story about Channing Tatum's moves being the cause of death is to be believed, what a way to go out.

During a sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel, Hayek described working with Tatum on the duo's already-infamous dance sequence, which is featured heavily in the trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the final installment in the male stripper trilogy that made Tatum and his cohorts a cultural phenomenon.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” Hayek said of the sequence. She went on to describe how underpants, unsure grip, and just general disorientation led to what could have been a broken neck.

“[Tatum] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment," she continued. "So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

She finished, saying, “Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'”



Hayek previously spoke about the incident during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Though she didn't get into details, saying, “It’s very physically challenging. My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”



Magic Mike's Last Dance shimmies its way into theaters on Feb. 10.

