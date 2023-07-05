Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can

It's officially National Bikini Day, which is something that Salma Hayek Pinault seems to celebrate every day, no matter what the calendar says. To commemorate the occasion, however, the superstar offered up a snapshot of herself wearing a printed two-piece, because if anyone's going to celebrate swimwear, it's Salma. No stranger to showing off in her favorite water-ready outfits, Salma chose a halter-style swimsuit with crochet detailing and a multicolor print design. She posed in a pool, of course, and added dangling chandelier earrings to the look and a subtle smoky eye to finish it all off.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙 Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!" Hayek wrote alongside the photo as a little tidbit of history for her followers. She finished with a sentiment that seemed to be addressing the current state of affairs in the United States Supreme Court, writing, "Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback." She added the same message in Spanish for her followers, as well. And while the posts didn't fall on any specific holiday, Salma's been generous with her bikini selfies, sharing photos on her birthday and, well, just a normal day.

According to the Economic Times, the bikini was invented on July 5, 1946. Fashion designer Louis Réard is credited as the creator of the bikini and it's since, gone on to be a beachside staple as well as a political statement.

salmahayek/instagram

Germany and France both banned it after it made its debut on dancer Micheline Bernardini, though when stars like Ava Gardner, Brigitte Bardot, Raquel Welch, and Ursula Andress wore bikinis on the big screen and on the beach in real life, they became accepted by more and more people. Later on, in 1960, the song "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini" by Brian Hyland reportedly created a frenzy for the swimwear and, in 1970, the thong bikini would make its debut in Brazil.

