Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can

With a bikini pic, naturally.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 @ 05:39PM
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Photo:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It's officially National Bikini Day, which is something that Salma Hayek Pinault seems to celebrate every day, no matter what the calendar says. To commemorate the occasion, however, the superstar offered up a snapshot of herself wearing a printed two-piece, because if anyone's going to celebrate swimwear, it's Salma. No stranger to showing off in her favorite water-ready outfits, Salma chose a halter-style swimsuit with crochet detailing and a multicolor print design. She posed in a pool, of course, and added dangling chandelier earrings to the look and a subtle smoky eye to finish it all off. 

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙 Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!" Hayek wrote alongside the photo as a little tidbit of history for her followers. She finished with a sentiment that seemed to be addressing the current state of affairs in the United States Supreme Court, writing, "Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback." She added the same message in Spanish for her followers, as well. And while the posts didn't fall on any specific holiday, Salma's been generous with her bikini selfies, sharing photos on her birthday and, well, just a normal day

According to the Economic Times, the bikini was invented on July 5, 1946. Fashion designer Louis Réard is credited as the creator of the bikini and it's since, gone on to be a beachside staple as well as a political statement.

Salma Hayek
salmahayek/instagram

Germany and France both banned it after it made its debut on dancer Micheline Bernardini, though when stars like Ava Gardner, Brigitte Bardot, Raquel Welch, and Ursula Andress wore bikinis on the big screen and on the beach in real life, they became accepted by more and more people. Later on, in 1960, the song "Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini" by Brian Hyland reportedly created a frenzy for the swimwear and, in 1970, the thong bikini would make its debut in Brazil.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit
Emma Watson arrives to the Caring for Women Dinner
Emma Watson's Latest Selfie Is Giving Major Horse Girl Energy
Heidi Klum Jean Paul Gaultier Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Heidi Klum Wore a Bikini-Gown Hybrid With a Midsection Cutout and the Highest Leg Slit
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Revived the Y2K Exposed Bra Strap
Camila Cabello Grammys 2023
Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Freed the Nipple in a See-Through Netted Lace Gown at Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Referenced an Iconic 'KUWTK' Moment While Wearing an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini on the Beach
Amazon Flattering Swimsuit
This Best-Selling Bikini Is on Sale for Just $12, and Amazon Shoppers Call It a Major “Confidence Booster”
Selena Gomez Versace IG
Selena Gomez Just Wore All Versace Everything by the Pool
Margot Robbie Barbie Versace Sydney
Margot Robbie Is in Her '90s Supermodel Era Thanks to Vintage Versace
Eva Longoria 15 Anos Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin
Eva Longoria Wore the Perfect Crisscross Cut-Out Body-Con Dress
Hailey Bieber IG Tube Top
Hailey Bieber’s Summer Wardrobe Includes Slouchy Denim Shorts and Tube Tops