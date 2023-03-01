Salma Hayek and Step-Daughter Mathilde Pinault Had a Sweet Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week

Like mother like step-daughter.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 11:37AM
Salma Hayek & Daughter

As the old adage goes: mother knows best. And in the case of Salma Hayek giving her daughters all the tenets of her fashion wisdom, the saying certainly rings true. And Hayek and her step-daughter Mathilde Pinault (daughter of Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault and his ex-wife Dorothée Lepère) showed their shared love of fashion during Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Hayek and Mathilde attended the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2023/24 show in Paris. Hayek looked sophisticated and sexy in a high-neck, form-fitting emerald green gown from the fashion house. She styled the sheer dress with a black bra and a coordinating cropped structured blazer. 

Salma Hayek Saint Laurent

She accessorized with towering black platform heels, a matching clutch, a gold crystal necklace, diamond stud earrings, and several rings. The actress wore her dark hair down in soft waves and complemented her green dress with matching eye shadow, winged eyeliner, rosy blush, and a soft nude lip.

Mathilde proved her place as an heir to the fashion power couple (Pinault is the CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and more) by coordinating with her step-mother in a similar fitted dress in a stone grey color, which she styled with a mocha-brown cropped puffer jacket. She added a pair of white strappy heels and a matching chain bag. She wore her hair in a messy updo with face-framing bangs while channeling her mother’s signature glam by combining a sultry smoky eye with rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Salma Hayek at Gucci

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Fashion shows are becoming a household ritual for Hayek and her family. Last week, the actress attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2023/24 show at Milan Fashion Week alongside her husband Pinault, their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Mathilde. Hayek looked like an actual star donning a vibrant blue long-sleeve midi dress embellished with silver sparkles and sequin appliqués.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore Cape Pants and a Plain White T-Shirt
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Gigi Hadid on Jimmy Fallon
Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots
Katy Perry Shredded Shirt American Idol Instagram
Katy Perry Paired Her Latex Pants With a Plunging Shredded Shirt
Courteney Cox Walk of Fame 2023
The Women of 'Friends' Reunited (in Very Good Coats) to Celebrate Courteney Cox
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein
Michael B. Jordan Is the Latest Face (and Body) of Calvin Klein Underwear
Kaia Gerber in Celine
Kaia Gerber Wore the Formal Version of Crochet in a Sheer LBD
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Added Controversial Shorts to Her Super-Sexy Business Outfit
Michelle Yeoh SAG Awards
Michelle Yeoh’s SAG Awards Win — and Curse Word-Filled Speech — Made History
Lisa Ann Walters and Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Just Gifted Us With a 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the Red Carpet
Meghann Fahy & Theo James SAGS
Meghann Fahy and Theo James Attended the 2023 SAG Awards Together
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a Pink Bustier Gown Covered in Dozens of Rosettes to the 2023 SAG Awards