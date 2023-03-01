Salma Hayek and Step-Daughter Mathilde Pinault Had a Sweet Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week

As the old adage goes: mother knows best. And in the case of Salma Hayek giving her daughters all the tenets of her fashion wisdom, the saying certainly rings true. And Hayek and her step-daughter Mathilde Pinault (daughter of Hayek's husband François-Henri Pinault and his ex-wife Dorothée Lepère) showed their shared love of fashion during Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Hayek and Mathilde attended the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2023/24 show in Paris. Hayek looked sophisticated and sexy in a high-neck, form-fitting emerald green gown from the fashion house. She styled the sheer dress with a black bra and a coordinating cropped structured blazer.

She accessorized with towering black platform heels, a matching clutch, a gold crystal necklace, diamond stud earrings, and several rings. The actress wore her dark hair down in soft waves and complemented her green dress with matching eye shadow, winged eyeliner, rosy blush, and a soft nude lip.

Mathilde proved her place as an heir to the fashion power couple (Pinault is the CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and more) by coordinating with her step-mother in a similar fitted dress in a stone grey color, which she styled with a mocha-brown cropped puffer jacket. She added a pair of white strappy heels and a matching chain bag. She wore her hair in a messy updo with face-framing bangs while channeling her mother’s signature glam by combining a sultry smoky eye with rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Fashion shows are becoming a household ritual for Hayek and her family. Last week, the actress attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2023/24 show at Milan Fashion Week alongside her husband Pinault, their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Mathilde. Hayek looked like an actual star donning a vibrant blue long-sleeve midi dress embellished with silver sparkles and sequin appliqués.

