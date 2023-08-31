Salma Hayek Paired an Extremely Low-Cut Bra Top With a Low-Rise Crochet Skirt

Salma and her vacay wardrobe remain a winning combo.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on August 31, 2023
Salma Hayek Met Gala
Photo:

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The thought of saying goodbye to relaxed linen pants, breezy nap dresses, and teeny-tiny bikinis makes me want to shed a tear. Thankfully, Salma Hayek and her La Dolce Vita have no expiration date. Between her countless idyllic snaps in plunging bikinis, see-through coverups, and hot one-pieces, she’ll keep us fed with plenty of envy-inducing content.

Case in point? On Wednesday, Salma continued to soak up every last ray of sunshine before the seasons change by modeling a warm-weather-approved look. Staying true to her endless summer vibes, she ditched a caption and posed in a stairwell wearing a very low-cut halter bra top with crisscross stitching. As for her bottom half, she teamed the flirty top with a low-rise black-and-white crochet skirt that cascaded down into fringe.

Salma Hayek Crochet Skirt

Salma Hayek/Instagram

Letting the summer ‘fit take center stage, she skipped the accessories altogether and opted for a bare-faced, all-natural makeup look. Sticking with the no-fuss energy, she styled her brunette hair with a middle part and tousled soft waves.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Instagram

Earlier this month, the actress documented another one of her latest wanderlusts with a carousel chock-full of snaps that saw her mounting a horse on a picturesque beach. In the post, the actress sported an itty-bitty black bra top with low-rise white cargo pants. A pair of white Gucci low-top sneakers, a gold necklace that read "mama," and a white helmet accessorized her equestrian style. "Chasing sunsets 🌅 #vivamexico," she captioned the snap, which she also included the Spanish translation: "Persiguiendo atardeceres."

