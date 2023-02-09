Salma Hayek's Preppy London Look Included a Plaid Blazer and Gucci Pussybow

Salma Hayek has been on a Magic Mike's Last Dance press tour de force, and in the process, she's given the people what they really want: killer outfits (of course) and juicy stories from set (like how Channing Tatum's lap dance almost took her out). Now on London time, Hayek is aptly trading in her fishnet and plunging wrap dresses for a preppy, Union Jack-inspired look.

On Thursday, the star stepped out in the British capital in a blue, red, and gold plaid blazer with coordinating buttons layered over a matching Gucci pussybow sweater emblazoned with the fashion house's famous double Gs. She paired the top with bootcut dark-wash jeans and black boots. She kept her accessories fairly minimal with simple, tear-drop diamond earrings and a crimson baguette bag. Her dark hair was worn pin-straight and parted down the middle, paired with a no-makeup, makeup look.

Hayek recently shared that she has become quite close with her cast mates who play the male strippers and how her husband businessman François-Henri Pinault responded to their budding friendship. "My husband is not a jealous man," she told People. "I used to call him all the time [from set] and say, 'Oh my God, I feel so bad,' because I had this predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they're not. They're lovely. They're such great guys. And [my husband] goes, 'Oh God, you're becoming best friends with the strippers, aren't you?' And I said, 'Yes!'"

"And then he came a couple of times to the set," she continued. "There was especially one who would come and ask him advice for business. He spoke French and he knew everything about François. He says, 'I'm a big fan.' He reacted more to François than to me!"

"By the end of the movie they all came to the house," she added. "They were all hanging out with me. Then François was saying, 'You're right, they're adorable, they're lovely.'"

