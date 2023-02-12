Salma Hayek Wore a Leather Jacket as a Skirt to the 2023 BRIT Awards

And paired it with fishnets and a corset.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Updated on February 12, 2023 @ 10:58AM
Salma Hayek
Leave it to Salma Hayek to find a way to put a bombshell twist on the motocross trend. Typically defined by roomy leather jackets and biker boots, the motorsport aesthetic isn't exactly sexy, but when it comes to Hayek, anything is possible. 

On Saturday, the actress attended the 2023 BRIT Awards and showed up on the red carpet in a head-to-toe leather look. On top, she wore a black leather corset with sheer paneling and a peplum waist, and on bottom, she made a deconstructed motorcycle jacket work as a skirt. She wore the coat wrapped around her waist with the collar and lapels creating an asymmetric high-slit on one side, and the back of the jacket covering the opposite end of her body. She paired the makeshift skirt with fishnet tights and lace-up combat boots that featured a chunky platform heel. 

Adding her signature touch of glam, Salma accessorized with a knot-shaped necklace covered in pavé diamonds, as well as a smattering of sparkling rings. Her hair was worn down in crimped curls with a middle part, and she combined a sultry smoky eye with rosy cheeks and pink lips. 

Salma was joined by her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, at last night's award show — days after she revealed she didn't know she was getting married the day of their wedding. "I had a phobia of the marriage thing," Hayek told Glamour. "I didn't even know I was getting married that day. It was like an intervention. They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me." Hayek and Pinault married on Valentine's Day in 2009, two years after they welcomed their daughter Valentina. 

Salma Hayek

She continued, "The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there. I was nervous. And then after, there was a lunch at his parents' house. My mother-in-law, who's the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice."

