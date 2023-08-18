Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996

So, she wore a men's suit.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 @ 09:23AM
Salma Hayek
Photo:

Getty

Salma Hayek is one of the most stylish actresses in Hollywood today, and she got there all by herself. Some of her best fashion moments were devised without a team or a glamorous gown lent from a luxury fashion house, because, according to Hayek "no one" would dress her at the beginning of her career. 

Reflecting on the outfit she wore to the 1996 premiere of her film Birdcage (her first major red carpet event) during a recent interview with W Magazine, Salma revealed that she wore a men's suit, and not by choice. 

Salma Hayek

Getty

“I didn't have any connections,” Hayek explained. “The only connection I had was to somebody I knew at Hugo Boss, so I wore a man’s suit because no one else gave me anything to wear.” The suit in question was charcoal gray and featured a boxy jacket and wide-leg pants, and was styled with a black crewneck sweater underneath. 

Hayek previously told a similar story while speaking with Vogue India two years ago. "I'm Mexican. I'm also very short, which doesn't help with the weight and doesn't help with the design," she said, adding that she wore men's suits "for a while."

“Another time, I had on a very simple black dress and I knew all the other girls were going to have fabulous dresses, beautiful jewelry,” she continued. “And can I tell you something? Instead of giving me a complex and saying that I don't have the best dress or they don't know who I am...I was like, I am fabulous. I painted some butterfly tattoos on myself and I felt happy about myself."

Salma has come a long way since sporting menswear on the red carpet. Today she's a bonafide bombshell, wearing gowns by top designers like Gucci, Versace, and Saint Laurent that are covered in sequins and lace, and accessorized with diamonds. This year at the Cannes Film Festival, the Black Mirror star wore a plunging sparkly black gown paired with Boucheron jewels, and before that, she stunned at the 2023 Golden Globes in a custom crystal-embroidered Gucci dress.

Salma Hayek

Getty
Related Articles
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Put a Sultry Spin on Her Stealth-Wealth Style With a Cutout LBD
Emily Ratajkowski Orange Bodysuit and Micro-Miniskirt August 2023 New York City
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro-Miniskirt and Bodysuit Combo Created Peekaboo Hip Cutouts
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
Pamela Anderson for Aritzia Babaton
Pamela Anderson Broke a Major Skincare Rule to Get Her Signature ‘90s Makeup
Angelina Jolie Black Suit New York City August 2023
Angelina Jolie's Latest Outfit Is Giving Business Goth
Rita Ora Ibiza Lime Green Dress
Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer
Sydney Sweeney Molly x Madewell
Sydney Sweeney Wore an Affordable Version of the Big Pants, Tiny Top Outfit Formula
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Went Horseback Riding in a Tiny Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Selena Gomez Lemon Dress
Selena Gomez Matched Her Limoncello Sundress to Her Citrusy Handbag
Olivia Rodrigo Cherry Red Dress
Olivia Rodrigo Said Hello to Fall in the Color of the Season
Irina Shayk Tennis
Irina Shayk Hit the Tennis Court in the Most Impractical Pair of Shoes
Daisy Jones
Stevie Nicks Finally Gave 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Her Blessing
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Took Business Casual to a Whole New Level in an Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath
Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek
Linda Evangelista Has Spent Holidays With Her Son's Stepmother, Salma Hayek
Dua Lipa Greek Getaway
Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Minidress
Alana Hadid Copenhagen Fashion Week
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Older Half-Sister Alana Just Made Her Runway Debut