Salma Hayek Went Horseback Riding in a Tiny Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants

Giddy up!

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on August 17, 2023 @ 08:29AM
Salma Hayek
Photo:

Getty

Step aside, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Ashley Olsen — because, there's a new horse girl in town, and she's saddling up with an ultra-sexy take on equestrian style. 

On Wednesday, Salma Hayek went horseback riding on the beach while on vacation in her native Mexico. But rather than a sleek black jumping blazer, jodphur pants, and riding boots, the actress stuck with her signature brand of sexy and mounted her horse in a tiny black bra top with ruched detailing and low-rise white cargo pants.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Instagram

Salma accessorized with white Gucci low-top sneakers, a gold necklace that read "mama," and a white helmet (safety first). Her dark brunette hair was worn in braided pigtails, and she paired the nostalgic hairstyle with a lit-from-within glow.  

"Chasing sunsets 🌅 #vivamexico," she captioned a carousel of photos and videos from her beachside excursion that showed the sandy shoreline, red-rock cliffs, a clear blue sky, and waves crashing in the background. She also included the Spanish translation: "Persiguiendo atardeceres."

Hours earlier, Salma shared another envy-inducing vacation snap from Mexico on Instagram. Captioned "#tacotuesday," the actress was pictured mid-bite while wearing a blue-and-white floral one-piece swimsuit with crisscrossing strings in the back and teamed with a pair of white linen trousers as a coverup. She pulled her dark hair back into a low-slung ponytail secured with a red scrunchie and coordinating red-tinted sunglasses on top of her head.

