Salma Hayek Got Real About Her Gray Hair and Wrinkles

No filter? No problem.

Published on June 6, 2023 @ 03:50PM
Salma Hayek at the "Killers of the Flower Moon" Screening
Photo:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Fans are familiar with Salma Hayek Pinault's signature brand of glam — just take a look at any of her red carpet looks for a how-to on plunging gowns and a catalog of the best picks from Gucci and Alexander McQueen — but in her latest Instagram post, the star got frank about aging. Namely, she singled out her wrinkles and white hairs, though it was clear that the post came with a healthy dose of good-natured fun. After all, she mentioned parties.

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote alongside the photo before also posting the same message in Spanish. "Yo despertándome y contando cuantas arrugas y canas se colaron a la fiesta esta mañana."

Judging by her very supportive comment section, which saw pals like Olivia Wilde and Cindy Crawford offering heart emoji and a million iterations of "beautiful," nobody's passing any judgment on the party crashers. 

Hayek also eschewed glam and glitz earlier this month when she shared a Friday celebration photo to her feed, which showed her in a gauzy fringed bathrobe. Though there was less focus on aging and more attention on the upcoming weekend, it was another look at Hayek off the red carpet and away from her usual megawatt glam. That post got a similar reaction, with flaming heart emoji flooding the reactions. The range is in keeping with Hayek's recent comments to InStyle U.K., where she explained that her approach to getting glammed up just depends on how she's feeling at any given time.

Salma Hayek

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

“I think it depends on the day. For everybody, I think there are some days you say, ‘This is it!’ And you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it!’ You know? Or ‘Is this really it?'” she said.

