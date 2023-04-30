Salma Hayek Says No to the Stealth Wealth Trend in a Gold-Embellished Skirt Suit and So Many Diamonds

Her whole outfit screams money.

Published on April 30, 2023
Salma Hayek
Photo:

Getty

While it might be all about the stealth wealth aesthetic when it comes to fashion these days, Salma Hayek is rejecting the quiet luxury trend all together. Because, instead of whisper, her latest look screams money. 

On Saturday, Salma looked rich while stepping out for the opening of Gucci's new boutique in Manhattan's Meatpacking neighborhood alongside her billionaire husband François-Henri Pinault, wearing a skirt suit from the fashion house that was completely covered in gold-beaded embellishments. On top, she sported a cropped blazer with black piping, and on bottom, a knee-high pencil skirt with black lace adorning the hemline and a bold zipper down the side. Black suede peep-toe heels revealed a cherry red pedicure, while a black leather Gucci handbag with the 'GG' logo prominently on display and loads of diamonds provided the finishing touches to her opulent outfit. 

Salma Hayek

Getty

Hayek's hair was styled in pinup curls, and she complemented her feathery lashes with shimmering brown eyeshadow. 

Days earlier, Salma left the sequins at home, but still delivered the glamour at the Time100 Gala. For the event, she channeled a vampy Cinderella in an iridescent blue Gucci gown, but unlike the Disney princess's dress, Salma's featured intricate black lace overlay, a sleek column-style silhouette, and a dramatic sheer train. Her glam was equally as sultry, and she finished off her red carpet look with a sleek and sexy blowout and a blue-gray smoky eye makeup.

