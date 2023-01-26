Salma Hayek Wore a Fishnet Dress with Black Lingerie on the Red Carpet

Salma Hayek is, and forever will be, a bombshell.



At 56 years old, the actress has sealed her status as such with sexy gowns, even sexier bikinis, and her signature supersized curls. And last night, at the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere in Miami, she undoubtedly lived up to the title.



Every inch the Hollywood siren, Salma stepped out for the event in a black, long-sleeved fishnet gown embroidered with floral and fruit appliqués for a high-fashion twist. Underneath, she wore nothing but a black bra and a pair of matching black briefs, while her chunky gold platform heels peeked out from below. For a dopamine-inducing pop of color, Salma accessorized with a woven green leather clutch that matched an emerald stone dangling from one of her multiple gold-chain necklaces.



Pulling her brunette hair back into a sky-high ponytail, Salma showed off a pair of diamond-encrusted hoops, as well as her sultry glam that included black-rimmed eyes, glowing skin, and rosy cheeks.



Hayek joined the Magic Mike franchise for the film's third installment as wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza. She recently told Entertainment Tonight about her character, "I play a strong woman. You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around." She added that her role was also "very physically challenging," saying "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated."