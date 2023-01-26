Salma Hayek Wore a Fishnet Dress with Black Lingerie on the Red Carpet

Bombshell mode, activated.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 @ 09:32AM
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is, and forever will be, a bombshell. 

At 56 years old, the actress has sealed her status as such with sexy gowns, even sexier bikinis, and her signature supersized curls. And last night, at the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere in Miami, she undoubtedly lived up to the title. 

Every inch the Hollywood siren, Salma stepped out for the event in a black, long-sleeved fishnet gown embroidered with floral and fruit appliqués for a high-fashion twist. Underneath, she wore nothing but a black bra and a pair of matching black briefs, while her chunky gold platform heels peeked out from below. For a dopamine-inducing pop of color, Salma accessorized with a woven green leather clutch that matched an emerald stone dangling from one of her multiple gold-chain necklaces. 

Salma Hayek

Pulling her brunette hair back into a sky-high ponytail, Salma showed off a pair of diamond-encrusted hoops, as well as her sultry glam that included black-rimmed eyes, glowing skin, and rosy cheeks. 

Hayek joined the Magic Mike franchise for the film's third installment as wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza. She recently told Entertainment Tonight about her character, "I play a strong woman. You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around." She added that her role was also "very physically challenging," saying "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's just complicated." 

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Barbiecore
Kate Middleton's Royal Take on Barbiecore Included Her Signature Coat in Hot Pink
Doja Cat Viktor Rolf Couture
Doja Cat Wore Faux Facial Hair to the Viktor & Rolf Couture Show
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen
Kate Middleton Wore a Polished Black Blazer From One of Her Go-To Designers
Apple Martin 2023 Chanel Haute Couture Show Paris Fashion Week
Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today
Viola Davis at the premiere of the Woman King
People Are Mad at the Oscars Best Actress Noms — Here’s Why
Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Versace's Very Y2K New Campaign
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Dove Cameron Giambattista Valli show
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
Kylie Jenner Givenchy Necklace
Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Noose Necklace
Doja Cat Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Wore So Many '90s Fashion Trends in One Outfit
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe