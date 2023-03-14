Salma Hayek’s Daughter Refashioned Her Mom’s Isaac Mizrahi Gown at the 2023 Oscars

Salma first wore the gown back in 1997.

Published on March 14, 2023 @ 02:56PM
Photo:

Getty Images

Salma Hayek is not letting an inch go to waste in her designer wardrobe. Instead, she's opening the doors to her daughters so they can recycle her vintage fashions. Case in point? On Sunday night, at the 95th Academy Awards, her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault re-wore the floor-sweeping strapless red gown by Isaac Mizrahi, her mom first debuted in the ‘90s — 10 years before Valentina was born. 

Stepping out on the Champagne carpet with her mom, Valentina put a youthful, updated spin on the floor-sweeping gown Salma originally wore to the Fire and Ice Ball in 1997. And while her mom accessorized with a diamond choker at the time, the 15-year-old modernized it with a dainty silver necklace and a metallic mini Gucci Jackie 1961 bag.

Salma Hayekâs Daughter Wore Her Dress From the â90s For the 2023 Oscars

Getty Images

Beauty-wise, she styled her blonde tresses with Old Hollywood curls and paired her smoky eyes with a soft pink lip color. 

As her mom’s date to the 2023 Oscars, Salma sported a red bombshell halter dress that featured a cutout across the bodice, copper sequins, and a floor-sweeping fringe skirt by Gucci. 

Salma Hayek & Family at Gucci

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Valentina has been Salma’s confidante on the red carpet since she was 7 years old. Giving major fashion inspiration at the Gucci Fall/Winter 2023/24 show at Milan Fashion Week, sitting front row at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week, and coordinating their looks with LBDs at the premiere of Salma’s Marvel film, Eternals, in 2021.

Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2009. Hayek is also stepmother to her husband's two other children, François and Augustin James Evangelista, from his previous marriage to Linda Evangelista. "I have four [children], and right now, only one [Valentina] is living with us, but I have four. I live for them," Hayek told Marie Claire U.K.

