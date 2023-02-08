Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum Connected Over Sexy Dancing

Near-death experience and all.

Published on February 8, 2023 @ 12:17PM
Now that the world is getting hot and bothered over the latest installment of Magic Mike (the franchise's third and final installment, Magic Mike's Last Dance arrives in theaters Friday, Feb. 10) star Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about why she signed onto the three-quel in a new interview with Glamour. During her chat, where she was accompanied by her dog and a pair of fuzzy Gucci slides, she reminisced about how she and Tatum both had major "bumps" in their acting careers thanks to sexy dances. 

“I don’t know that I’ve worked with another man whose big bump in their career came out of a strip dance. For me, it was from Dusk Till Dawn,” she said. Fans will remember that she performed a very alluring number as vampire queen Santánico Pandemonium in the 1996 film. “So, in that way, Channing and I were kindred spirits. I’m like, ‘Hey bro, I get you.’”

Speaking about her role in the film, Hayek noted that she's the complete opposite of Maxandra, a "50-something actor turned housewife whose life has just imploded due to her media-mogul husband’s infidelities." 

"I have nothing in common with her, because I married a man who is very supportive, who saw things in me that I never even saw in myself," Hayek said. “So, I guess the only thing you’re picking up on is that there is money, but I didn’t marry my husband for money." But she was quick to add a caveat: "And neither did Maxandra, by the way."

Hayek has been making headlines as she described her sexy dance scene with Tatum, but she assured Glamour readers that it was Tatum who did the heavy lifting, though, of course, we all know about the occupational hazard now.

"There was an intimacy coordinator, but the clothes were always on. I have to tell you, I was very nervous. I didn’t know what it was going to be like," she explained. "But Channing was super comfortable: 'Oh, don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about it.' And I’m like, 'No, no. Worry about it!' But what I did underestimate is how physical it was. Channing’s doing most of the work, but girl, I was sore."

