Salma Hayek Just Revived the Canadian Tuxedo With a Denim Tube Top

A Canadian tuxedo is a celebrity favorite for a reason: It's a comfy, casual, and fail-proof outfit equation that emulates cool-girl vibes. And while wearing a bulky jean jacket in the summer heat is less than ideal, Salma Hayek just came up with the perfect solution: a denim tube top.

On Friday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel that showed off her OOTD, which consisted of corseted strapless dark-wash jean top with seam detailing and a waistband-inspired top with buttons and all. On the bottom, she wore matching trousers with midline pleats making it feel like an elevated version of the denim-on-denim staple. For accessories, she wore a massive (like, huge) black wide-brimmed hat and a silver pendant necklace, which is turning out to be the summer's It piece.

The first slide in the gallery showed Hayek resting her arm against the wall, and in the second snap, she opted for a closer selfie. She rounded out the carousel with some videos detailing the look, including one that captured the star walking down a hallway and slapping her butt.

"DREAM BIG," she captioned the post.

Getty Images

Hayek has a way of taking a classic closet staple and making it totally unique. For example, earlier this week, the actress appeared on Good Morning America in a reinvented little black dress by wearing a bouncy fringe skirt (it's giving working at the carwash) with a matching blazer and sky-high platforms.