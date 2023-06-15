Celebrity Salma Hayek Pinault Salma Hayek Said 'Black Mirror' Let Her Be "Disgusting" and "Grotesque" Can we get a little commotion for this money piece wig? By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 15, 2023 @ 02:22PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Ana Blumekron/Netflix Salma Hayek's latest project is thrusting her into the world of Black Mirror, the anthology series that's given us modern classics like Bryce Dallas Howard's episode that skewers society's obsession with Likes and Miley Cyrus's thinly veiled take on herself as pop sensation Ashley O. The beloved series's new season dropped on Netflix today and Hayek stars alongside Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy for the episode "Joan is Awful." Speaking to Britain’s Radio Times, Hayek said that the Black Mirror universe afforded her the chance to be gross and disgusting, which is a far cry from what fans see from her when she steps out onto the red carpet. “I got to explore the concepts and clichés people have about me and be self-deprecating,” she said. "It’s as if I created an alter ego where I could do the most disgusting, grotesque things that you would never do in real life … and have permission to do that." She went on to say that it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up, describing it as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an interpretation of myself.” Courtesy Netflix Salma Hayek Proved She's Living Her Best Life By Posing on a Boat in a Baby Blue Swimsuit Part of the unexpected role is her look, which eschews her usual dark hair for a wig with stark white money pieces in the front. Though Hayek didn't mention the hair transformation, she did say that she felt like some moments in the episode would get her in hot water. “There are so many moments that shocked me in the script. There is one huge one that I had to come to terms with, and made me ask myself, ‘Do I really want to do this? Am I going to get in trouble?’” she added. The episode also stars Michael Cera, Ben Barnes, and Rob Delaney.