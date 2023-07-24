Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit

Come on Barbie, let's go...swimming.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023 @ 08:08AM
Salma Hayek
Photo:

Getty

If there's a body of water nearby, you can bet on Salma Hayek being there in a bikini.

Hayek, who has quickly become the internet's favorite swimwear influencer, can often be spotted in far-flung corners of the world, aboard a yacht in middle of the ocean or doing laps in the pool, all while wearing a teensy-weensy two-piece. But yesterday, the actress switched things up and traded in her signature bikinis for a one-piece that was equally as sexy. 

On Sunday, Hayek shared a series of swimsuit photos of her and husband François-Henri Pinault cooling off in the pool on Instagram. In the snaps, Salma gave a subtle nod to the newly-released Barbie movie, and wore a plunging pink bathing suit with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized practically with a black hair-tie and purple lanyard wrapped around her wrist, as well as a stack of diamond rings. 

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Instagram

Salma went makeup-free for the occasion, while her dark brunette hair was completely drenched wet and smoothed away from her face.  "Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful," she wrote in the caption of her post, which included a photo of her playfully perched on her husband's shoulder.

Last week, Salma spoke with Kelly Ripa on the talk show host's Talk Off Camera podcast about her secrets to staying young — and it doesn't include Botox. When asked by Ripa if she’d ever used Botox, Hayek quickly answered, “No Botox!"

Salma then revealed that she believes the key to her skin’s health is actually meditation. “I know what it is,” she began. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.” 

For those who are skeptical, Salma explained: "When I don’t do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop,” adding that even her husband notices the difference. “My husband doesn’t believe in it, but when it’s really bad ... he’ll go, ‘Have you been doing your yoga?’ He won’t even call it that.”

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included Her Sexiest Maternity Looks Yet
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Slinky Summer Halter-Neck Dress Was Completely Backless
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles
Camila Cabello Premios Juventud 2023
Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro Shorts Were Cut So Short, the Pockets Poked Out From Underneath
Amazon Viral/Trending Products Roundup
10 New Amazon Fashion Arrivals That Are Already Trending, Including Breezy Dresses and Barbiecore Heels
Simone Ashley 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Simone Ashley’s R&R Included Not One But Two Trendy Swimsuits
Kim Kardashian 2019 People's Choice Awards Green Snakeskin Versace Gown
Kim Kardashian's Beach Day Activities Include Doing Cartwheels In a Thong Bikini
Salma Hayek attends The 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Says She’s Never Gotten Botox
Pregnant Serena Williams OMR
Serena Williams Wore a Maternity Crop Top With a Matching Smocked Maxi Skirt
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Little White Dress With Polarizing Flip-Flop Heels
Gigi Hadid Cayman Islands
Unbothered Queen Gigi Hadid Responded to Her Vacation Drama With an Upside Down Bikini Pic
Khloe Kardashian CFDA Awards
Khloé Kardashian Just Wore Sweatpants With Slouchy Knee-High Boots
EmRata IG
Emily Ratajkowski Debuted Her New Red Hair In a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit