Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit

If there's a body of water nearby, you can bet on Salma Hayek being there in a bikini.

Hayek, who has quickly become the internet's favorite swimwear influencer, can often be spotted in far-flung corners of the world, aboard a yacht in middle of the ocean or doing laps in the pool, all while wearing a teensy-weensy two-piece. But yesterday, the actress switched things up and traded in her signature bikinis for a one-piece that was equally as sexy.



On Sunday, Hayek shared a series of swimsuit photos of her and husband François-Henri Pinault cooling off in the pool on Instagram. In the snaps, Salma gave a subtle nod to the newly-released Barbie movie, and wore a plunging pink bathing suit with a sweetheart neckline. She accessorized practically with a black hair-tie and purple lanyard wrapped around her wrist, as well as a stack of diamond rings.

Salma Hayek Instagram

Salma went makeup-free for the occasion, while her dark brunette hair was completely drenched wet and smoothed away from her face. "Enjoyed the great blessings of sun 🌞 water 💧 and love ❤️ #grateful," she wrote in the caption of her post, which included a photo of her playfully perched on her husband's shoulder.

Last week, Salma spoke with Kelly Ripa on the talk show host's Talk Off Camera podcast about her secrets to staying young — and it doesn't include Botox. When asked by Ripa if she’d ever used Botox, Hayek quickly answered, “No Botox!"



Salma then revealed that she believes the key to her skin’s health is actually meditation. “I know what it is,” she began. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.”



For those who are skeptical, Salma explained: "When I don’t do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop,” adding that even her husband notices the difference. “My husband doesn’t believe in it, but when it’s really bad ... he’ll go, ‘Have you been doing your yoga?’ He won’t even call it that.”