Salma Hayek Proved She's Living Her Best Life By Posing on a Boat in a Baby Blue Swimsuit

As if we didn’t have a strong enough case of the post-weekend blues already, Salma Hayek Pinault just gave us a look at how she spends her Mondays while simultaneously serving major vacation (and swimsuit!) envy.

Proving that she’s always living her best life, the actress kicked off her week by sharing a snap from a recent boat outing that showed her looking as glamorous as ever. In the photo, Hayek flexed her posing chops in a baby blue bustier string bikini top and matching low-rise string bottoms, which she accessorized with nothing but a pair of oval-shaped black sunglasses. The A-lister kept her glam to a minimum during the outing, opting for a low-key, no-makeup makeup look, and she finished the ensemble by pulling her brunette hair into a messy ponytail.

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious. Adore your week, No matter what it brings ❤️,” she wrote before adding the same message translated in Spanish. “A algunas personas no les gustan los días grises, pero yo creo que todos los días son una bendición. Adora tu semana, sin importar lo que traiga ❤️.”

This isn’t the first time that Hayek has skipped sharing a picture-perfect highlight reel in favor of a more candid look at her everyday life. In fact, she even recently got real about gray hair and wrinkles when debuting a makeup-free selfie that poked fun at aging.

Instagram/salma hayek

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she captioned the post, which featured a close-up shot of her face and hairline.