This $5 Oil Treatment Grew Out My Stubby Nails So Long, People Ask If They're Fake

After years of acrylics, I finally have naturally long nails.

By
Louisa Ballhaus
Louisa Ballhaus Headshot
Louisa Ballhaus
Louisa is a writer and editor from New York City whose work has been published in Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Betches, SheKnows, and more. She's been reviewing beauty treatments for six years and is passionate about long-lasting services and style tips that cut your day-to-day maintenance down to zero.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

This $5 Nail Oil Grew My Nails Out So Long People Ask If They're Fake
Getty Images.

I’ve always admired the look of long, polished nails, but for most of my life, there was only one way I could get them. In college, I started splurging on monthly sets of acrylics and endlessly filed down to the point where they could almost, sort of look like my natural nails (if you had no idea what my actual natural nails looked like). A few years ago, that all changed with the help of one powerhouse nail treatment and some sage advice on how to use it.

At one fateful Paintbox appointment years ago, my manicurist examined my stubby, weak nails and recommended Sally Hansen’s Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil, with stern instructions to apply it at least three times a day, and to stash a bottle everywhere I could: At home, at work, and basically anywhere I spent a lot of time. At the time, I thought it would just help heal my dry, ragged cuticles, but following this advice gave me something I never thought was possible — long, strong nails that regularly provoke the question, “Are those real?”

Sally Hansen Vitamin E Nail and Cuticle Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $5 (Originally $6); amazon.com

The nail and cuticle oil is made with hydrating and nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, apricot kernel, wheat germ, and aloe, and is formulated to both soothe dry cuticles and strengthen weak or brittle nails. My manicurist was right (and reviewers agree) — the more often you use the oil, massaging into each nail bed each time you apply, the better results you’ll see. After just a few months, my nails were longer than they’d ever been in my life; long enough that I wasn’t embarrassed of my bare nails in public, and long enough that manicurists no longer sighed in frustration when I sat down. Even painting them myself became easier since my canvas was suddenly so much larger. 

Now, when I’m using the oil as often as I should, my nails grow out so long that I can clip them down and still file them into long, Insta-worthy ovals, clacking away at my iPhone like a Kardashian with a fresh set. On Amazon, where the Sally Hansen Vitamin E Oil has over 10,000 five-star ratings, reviewers similarly describe the oil transforming dry and damaged nails, with multiple people swearing it “works wonders,” and one shopper even saying her nails “are the best they’ve ever been” after six months of use. 

The Sally Hansen Vitamin E Oil is my number one beauty recommendation for a reason: It really works, and it’s brought more friends’ nails back from the dead than I can count. Shop the nail and cuticle oil for just $5 at Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Best-Selling Zip-Up Hoodie
Amazon's Best-Selling Half-Zip Hoodie Is Made From the "Softest Material Ever," Shoppers Say
The Scalp Serum That Makes Amazon Shoppers' Hair "Grow Thicker and Fuller" Is on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Noticed a “Dramatic Difference” in Their Hair’s Thickness Thanks to This On-Sale Scalp Serum
10 Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Shop at Amazon This Month And All Year Round
Amazon’s New Black-Owned Beauty Storefront Features Top-Rated Brands Starting at $9
Related Articles
Short Stiletto Nails
Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over
Affordable Skincare Brand Florence by Mills
The Most Popular Beauty Brand of 2022 Is Extremely Under-the-Radar, and All of Its Products Are Under $36
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Proved This Major Fashion Faux Pas Is Totally Worth Breaking
Paula's Choice Skincare Exfoliant
If You Found the Famous Paula’s Choice Exfoliator to Be Harsh, There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Formula
Olaplex Alternative Is Trending on TikTok Again
TikTokers Compare This $8 Damage-Repairing Hair Mask to $30 Formulas
Augustinus Bader Hair Oil Review
Augustinus Bader's Hair Oil Has the Same Restorative Technology as Its Anti-Aging Cream Celebs Rave About
I Went Five Days Without Washing My Hair Thanks to This Just-Launched Dry Shampoo
Olaplex Just Launched an Ultra-Lightweight Dry Shampoo — and it Helped Me Go Five Days Without a Wash
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2023
The 12 Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys Update #1
This New, InStyle-Approved Blush Was the Star Makeup Product of the 2023 Grammys
Jessica Alba Comfy Slippers
Jessica Alba Wore the Comfy Slippers Sophia Bush Hasn’t Taken Off Since Receiving
Hair Treatment
Hundreds of Shoppers Say This $14 Treatment Makes Hair “Stronger” and “Twice as Thick”
Briogeo charcoal scalp mask review
I Rely on This Charcoal Hair Mask to Save My Dry, Flakey Scalp All Winter Long
Le Prunier Review
My Mom and I Tried the Face Oil Chrissy Teigen Once Called “Magic,” and It Changed Our Skin Overnight
Dermelect Ridge Filler Sale
The Smoothening Nail Concealer I Go Through Like Water Is on Sale for One More Day
Wet Brush Amazon Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling $7 Detangling Brush Is So Good, I Convinced My Entire Family to Buy It