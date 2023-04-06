The first thing I noticed when I switched my professional manicures for DIY ones is the condition my skin, nail beds, and cuticles were in. I simply never had to think about it when my hand care was taken care of by someone else. Following the switch, I realized my cuticles were dry, hard, and prone to hangnails. Luckily, there is a solution that doesn’t involve the sharp metal of a cuticle cutter: Sally Hansen’s on-sale Instant Cuticle Remover. It’s Amazon’s best-selling product in the Daily Living Foot and Nail Care Aids category, it has more than 17,500 five-star ratings, and is 69 percent off thanks to a coupon-sale double whammy.

The hydrating aloe vera- and chamomile-filled formula is easy to use; Simply squeeze it out and apply it on your cuticles and on the undersides of your nails. Leave it on for a flash — literally 15 seconds — and then use a cuticle stick wrapped in a cotton pad (or something similar) to push back the skin and remove any flakes. Afterward, wash your hands thoroughly.

Amazon

Shop now: $5 with coupon (Originally $16); amazon.com

It’s a tiny but mighty “miracle worker,” shoppers say. One shopper with “fast-growing cuticles” that “became unruly after just a few days” say that this Sally Hansen Cuticle Remover has saved them so much time and pain. Another five-star reviewer wrote, “this dissolves my cuticles like melted butter.” Shoppers say the final result is nails so good they look like they were done at a salon.

Sally Hansen touts the Cuticle Remover as a solution for calluses, too. Apply the remover to the callus and leave it on for one minute instead of 15 seconds. Then use warm water and soap to scrub the area. One shopper was concerned that a product that could tackle calluses would be too strong for their cuticles but said that this isn’t the case with this Sally Hansen product.

There is a third use, according to several shoppers, although not confirmed or tested by the brand. Some reviewers say that it’s a good way to soften skin on your feet before using a file after which you’ll be met with “baby-soft feet.”

Head to Amazon to shop Sally Hansen’s Instant Cuticle Remover while it’s a staggering 69 percent off.