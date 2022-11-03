This Secret Sale-on-Sale Has Stuart Weitzman Boots for Up to 71% Off Right Now

If there’s one name synonymous with fabulous footwear, it’s Stuart Weitzman. Celebrities like brand ambassadors Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson, Meghan Markle, supermodel Irina Shayk, and many more have worn it, making the rest of us pine after the brand’s sky high-boots and sophisticated heels. And right now, dozens of its fall-ready styles are up to 71 percent off at Saks Off 5th.

The sister retailer of the iconic department store is known for showcasing huge sales on designer brands, but not only are these booties, combat boots, and over-the-knee styles discounted, many of them are on sale twice. Some pairs are an extra 20 percent off with the code LOVE20, which brings the already unheard of sale prices down to an even more palatable range. It’s making us hit “add to cart” more than once.

Stuart Weitzman Boots on Sale at Saks Off 5th:

One of the on-sale standouts is the brand’s Genna Suede Over-the-Knee Boots. These beauties hit mid-thigh (depending on your height) and are crafted with a real suede upper. They have an easy-to-pull-on style with ties in the back to keep them up and a moderate 2.5-inch heel for comfort and walkability. The boots are currently 64 percent off (a savings of $575), but even shoppers who paid full price said they’re a “wonderful boot” that’s “very well worth it.”

While there are still plenty of styles, colors, and sizes to choose from, some are already sold out, so if you’re eyeing a particularly elegant pair to add to your collection, now is the time. Take a look below at some of our favorite picks from the sale and choose your own while they’re still in stock.

