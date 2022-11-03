Fashion This Secret Sale-on-Sale Has Stuart Weitzman Boots for Up to 71% Off Right Now Save more than $600 on dozens of fall- and winter-ready styles. By Ariel Scotti Ariel Scotti Instagram Twitter Ariel Scotti is a Commerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If there’s one name synonymous with fabulous footwear, it’s Stuart Weitzman. Celebrities like brand ambassadors Kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson, Meghan Markle, supermodel Irina Shayk, and many more have worn it, making the rest of us pine after the brand’s sky high-boots and sophisticated heels. And right now, dozens of its fall-ready styles are up to 71 percent off at Saks Off 5th. The sister retailer of the iconic department store is known for showcasing huge sales on designer brands, but not only are these booties, combat boots, and over-the-knee styles discounted, many of them are on sale twice. Some pairs are an extra 20 percent off with the code LOVE20, which brings the already unheard of sale prices down to an even more palatable range. It’s making us hit “add to cart” more than once. Stuart Weitzman Boots on Sale at Saks Off 5th: Suede Mid-Calf Booties, $240 with code LOVE20 (Originally $595) Genna Suede Over-the-Knee Boots, $320 with code LOVE20 (Originally $895) Keelan Leather Knee-High Boots, $270 (Originally $695) Alpine Faux Fur-Lined Suede Chelsea Boots, $250 (Originally $595) Siggy 60 Suede Block-Heel Sock Boots, $200 with code LOVE20 (Originally $595) Gotham Chelsea Boots, $240 (Originally $595) Chalet Suede & Faux Fur Trim Combat Boots, $280 (Originally $695) Gillian Suede Knee-High Boots, $300 (Originally $795) Norah Alligator-Embossed Leather Chelsea Boots, $200 with code LOVE20 (Originally $550) One of the on-sale standouts is the brand’s Genna Suede Over-the-Knee Boots. These beauties hit mid-thigh (depending on your height) and are crafted with a real suede upper. They have an easy-to-pull-on style with ties in the back to keep them up and a moderate 2.5-inch heel for comfort and walkability. The boots are currently 64 percent off (a savings of $575), but even shoppers who paid full price said they’re a “wonderful boot” that’s “very well worth it.” Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $320 with code LOVE20 (Originally $895); saksoff5th.com While there are still plenty of styles, colors, and sizes to choose from, some are already sold out, so if you’re eyeing a particularly elegant pair to add to your collection, now is the time. Take a look below at some of our favorite picks from the sale and choose your own while they’re still in stock. Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $240 with code LOVE20 (Originally $595); saksoff5th.com Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $270 (Originally $695); saksoff5th.com Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $250 (Originally $595); saksoff5th.com Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $200 with code LOVE20 (Originally $595); saksoff5th.com Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $240 (Originally $595); saksoff5th.com Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $280 (Originally $695); saksoff5th.com Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $300 (Originally $795); saksoff5th.com Saks Off Fifth Shop now: $200 with code LOVE20 (Originally $550); saksoff5th.com