This Secret Sale Has Designer Handbags and Shoes for Up to $1,000 Off — Yes, Really

Published on November 25, 2022 @ 09:30AM

Maybe it’s because it’s my job, or maybe it’s because I’ve always been that type of shopper who loves finding a deal (my mom taught me how to buy smart!), but there’s nothing quite like finding designer pieces at prices so low, you actually have to do a triple-take. And that’s exactly what I just had to do while scrolling through Saks Off Fifth’s Black Friday sale, with Versace for $300. Yes, really.

If you’re not familiar with Saks Off Fifth, then now’s high-time to bookmark it — it’s one of my best-kept shopping secrets for scoring designer pieces, like bags, shoes, and clothing at prices that won’t end up making me feel guilty. Yes, we’ve all spent a ridiculous amount on something only to regret it a few hours later, but at Saks Off Fifth, you really are getting the best of the best in terms of deals, which means no buyer’s remorse. 

Best of all? The department store regularly slashes the prices of its already heavily discounted inventory, and right now, during its massive Black Friday sale, you can save an extra 25 percent off on hundreds of designer essentials. All you have to do is use the code BLACKFRI at checkout and watch the price go down, down, down. 

Because I know you’re busy shopping today and might not have the time (or patience) to scroll through pages upon pages of deals, I decided to highlight the 15 things at Saks Off Fifth that you shouldn't be sleeping on. I’m talking Versace! I’m talking Moschino! I’m talking Longchamp

Best Saks Off Fifth Clothing Deals 

I’m totally into sweater dresses right now, and this fresh take from Jil Sander, which is basically $1,000 off right now, is all I want to wear for the rest of the season. Picture it with knee-high black boots and an oversized shearling coat. It’s *chef’s kiss,* if I do say so myself.

Best Saks Off Fifth Accessory Deals 

The second I spotted this Longchamp shoulder bag, I knew it had to be mine. And the moment I added it to my cart, applied the code, and saw its price drop to $180, I knew I had to share it with you. I’m a sucker for a sleek carryall and have been eyeing a few from Longchamp, but this leather shoulder bag might be one of the best ones I’ve seen.

Best Saks Off Fifth Shoe Deals 

But that’s not all: Whenever I shop a sale of this magnitude, I always run to the shoe section because, well, I’m obsessed with footwear and can never have enough. Designer shoes are another story, though, and I’m blown away by how many luxe options are currently marked down at Saks Off Fifth — prices are so low, my jaw just about dropped to the floor. Moschino boots for $206? Cute Vince sneakers for $45? It’s all there — and that’s not even half of it. Trust me when I say you will absolutely find your sole mate here.

TL;DR? Saks Off Fifth is the secret place to get designer goods for less; shop its sale now,then tell your friends all about it. 

