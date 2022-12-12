This Secret Sale Has Designer Fashion for Up to 60% Off — Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart

Save up to $1,000 on labels like Valentino, Versace, and Kate Spade.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on December 12, 2022 @ 11:00PM

Saks Fifth Avenue Is Slashing 60% Off Designer Must-Haves â Hereâs Everything Iâm Buying
Photo:

Saks Fifth Avenue/ InStyle

Shopping and I go together like a new pair of Sam Edelman boots and a night out. It just makes sense, and you wouldn’t dare change it up. So whenever I hear of a new product launch, trending restock (I’m looking at you, Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag), or mega sale, I know it’s my time to shine. Saks Fifth Avenue’s secret sale is one of those moments, and the retailer has slashed its prices on Versace, Valentino, Kate Spade, and more. Everything from clothing finds, shoe necessities, and accessory deals are discounted up to 60 percent off — but it doesn’t end there. For every $200 you spend (which is pretty simple to do), you can lock in an additional $50 off your purchase with the code GET50SF. The only question: Where will you begin?

Best Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Fashion Deals

I’m starting my Designer Sale savings in the apparel department, specifically with Alice and Olivia’s Akira Embellished Cardigan. This cardigan screams holiday gatherings, and I’m beyond here for it. Featuring a textured knit material and three-quarter-length sleeves, it provides the ideal bit of warmth that everyone is searching for during the colder months. But my favorite part of the piece is the bejeweled Peter Pan collar that latches close with a single hook; in the words of Taylor Swift, “A diamond’s gotta shine.”

Akira Embellished Textured Knit Crop Cardigan

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $307 (Originally $595) with code GET50SF; saksfifthavenue.com  

Best Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Shoe Deals

Heading to the shoe department, I have my eyes set on a discounted pair of Jimmy Choos. The Cierra 100 Liquid Leather Pumps are another festive essential with gold metallic leather and a contrasting black toe cap, it’s a look for the ages. I’m also head over heels for the 4-inch heel height, rubber sole, and buckle closure that’ll ensure the shoe will stay put no matter where you go. 

Cierra 100 Liquid Leather Pumps

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $479 (Originally $1,175), saksfifthavenue.com

Best Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Accessory Deals

I’ve learned that no good outfit is complete without a gorgeous accessory, and the Kate Spade New York Heart Cluster Ring is it. The blue and green-colored ring is reminiscent of the engagement ring Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox, though this Kate Spade option has three stones instead of two. The gold metal also keeps it warm-toned, which contrasts beautifully with the stones’ cool hues. 

Goldtone & Cubic Zirconia Heart Cluster Ring

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); saksfifthavenue.com   

But my favorites don’t end there. In fact, the entire site is tempting. So discover all of Saks Fifth Avenue’s designer deals, here and save up to 60 percent. And don’t forget to use the code GET50SF to save an additional $50 off every $200 you spend. 

