Shopping This Secret Sale Has Designer Fashion for Up to 60% Off — Here's What I'm Adding to My Cart Save up to $1,000 on labels like Valentino, Versace, and Kate Spade. By Ruby McAuliffe Published on December 12, 2022 @ 11:00PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Shopping and I go together like a new pair of Sam Edelman boots and a night out. It just makes sense, and you wouldn't dare change it up. So whenever I hear of a new product launch, trending restock (I’m looking at you, Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag), or mega sale, I know it’s my time to shine. Saks Fifth Avenue’s secret sale is one of those moments, and the retailer has slashed its prices on Versace, Valentino, Kate Spade, and more. Everything from clothing finds, shoe necessities, and accessory deals are discounted up to 60 percent off — but it doesn’t end there. For every $200 you spend (which is pretty simple to do), you can lock in an additional $50 off your purchase with the code GET50SF. The only question: Where will you begin? Best Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Fashion Deals Stella McCartney Wool Double-Breasted Topper Coat, $1,270 with code GET50SF (Originally $2,200) Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Sequined Polo Dress, $299 with code GET50SF (Originally $498) Vineyard Vines Super Soft 2-Piece Long Pajama Set, $65 (Originally $108) Alice + Olivia Akira Embellished Textured Knit Crop Cardigan, $307 with code GET50SF (Originally $595) Trina Turk Chloe Ruffled Merino Pullover, $148 (Originally $368) Michael Kors Collection Cashmere Turtleneck Midi-Dress, $1,084 with code GET50SF (Originally $1,890) Versace La Greca Wool Sweater, $483 with code GET50SF (Originally $1,325) Hanky Panky Daily Original-Rise Thong, $6 (Originally $24) Rag & Bone Slade Dot-Print Blazer, $353 with code GET50SF (Originally $575) Givenchy 4G Knit Dress, $1,222 with code GET50SF (Originally $2,120) I’m starting my Designer Sale savings in the apparel department, specifically with Alice and Olivia’s Akira Embellished Cardigan. This cardigan screams holiday gatherings, and I’m beyond here for it. Featuring a textured knit material and three-quarter-length sleeves, it provides the ideal bit of warmth that everyone is searching for during the colder months. But my favorite part of the piece is the bejeweled Peter Pan collar that latches close with a single hook; in the words of Taylor Swift, “A diamond’s gotta shine.” Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $307 (Originally $595) with code GET50SF; saksfifthavenue.com Best Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Shoe Deals Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 70 Embellished Satin Pumps, $541 with code GET50SF (Originally $1,125) Alexander McQueen Women's Court Leather Sneakers, $193 with code GET50SF (Originally $540) Versace Satin Platform Pumps, $614 with code GET50SF (Originally $1,475) Valentino Garavani Rockstud Mesh Booties, $696 with code GET50SF (Originally $1,420) Stuart Weitzman Patent Leather Wedge Booties, $344 with code GET50SF (Originally $750) Sam Edelman Sidney Leather Platform Ankle Boots, $106 (Originally $225) Coach Ainsely Monogram-Coated Canvas Booties, $177 (Originally $295) Jimmy Choo Cierra 100 Liquid Leather Pumps, $479 with code GET50SF (Originally $1,175) Heading to the shoe department, I have my eyes set on a discounted pair of Jimmy Choos. The Cierra 100 Liquid Leather Pumps are another festive essential with gold metallic leather and a contrasting black toe cap, it’s a look for the ages. I’m also head over heels for the 4-inch heel height, rubber sole, and buckle closure that’ll ensure the shoe will stay put no matter where you go. Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $479 (Originally $1,175), saksfifthavenue.com Best Saks Fifth Avenue Designer Accessory Deals Saks Fifth Avenue Collection 14-Karat Gold and Pearl Pendant, $370 with code GET50SF (Originally $600) Rebecca Minkoff Rhinestone Cage Bucket Bag, $187 (Originally $398) Gucci G-Timeless Stainless Steel and Yellow Gold Watch, $670 with code GET50SF (Originally $1,200) Tory Burch Small Mercer Metallic Leather Shoulder Bag, $140 (Originally $298) Kate Spade New York Goldtone and Cubic Zirconia Cluster Ring, $90 (Originally $128) Valentino Garavani VLogo Chain Shoulder Bag, $1,810 with code GET50SF (Originally $3,100) Maximilian Knit Shearling Gloves, $95 (Originally $195) Coach Swinger Signature Jacquard Shoulder Bag, $138 (Originally $295) Loeffler Randall Bellamy Oversize Velvet Headband, $29 (Originally $65) See by Chloé Tilda Patchwork Denim Shoulder Bag, $182 with code GET50SF (Originally $495) I’ve learned that no good outfit is complete without a gorgeous accessory, and the Kate Spade New York Heart Cluster Ring is it. The blue and green-colored ring is reminiscent of the engagement ring Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox, though this Kate Spade option has three stones instead of two. The gold metal also keeps it warm-toned, which contrasts beautifully with the stones’ cool hues. Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $90 (Originally $128); saksfifthavenue.com But my favorites don’t end there. In fact, the entire site is tempting. So discover all of Saks Fifth Avenue’s designer deals, here and save up to 60 percent. And don’t forget to use the code GET50SF to save an additional $50 off every $200 you spend. 