The "Magical" Vitamin C Serum That Keeps Selling Out Is Back in Stock — and It's 20% Off for InStyle Readers

One shopper said it “diminished” their dark spots in two weeks.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 @ 02:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Saint Jane Vitamin C sale
Photo:

Saint Jane Beauty / InStyle

The benefits of vitamin C for skin are as abundant as any, hence why it’s a go-to for droves of dermatologists and skincare lovers alike. For one, the ingredient is an antioxidant, meaning it can help prevent premature skin aging by fighting free radicals. It’s also a powerful skin-brightener, per board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, who previously told InStyle it “boosts firmness by regulating collagen production." 

Ergo, I’ve always incorporated some form of vitamin C  product in my skincare routine; admittedly, however, Saint Jane’s C-Drops hadn’t been on my radar until (very) recently. After delving into its ingredients, endless acclaim from shoppers and beauty editors, and learning that actress Rebecca Rittenhouse uses it in her morning skincare routine, I’m enthralled and eager to try for myself. The serum, which is currently sold out at Sephora, is available on the brand’s website — and, for a limited time, on sale for 20 percent off until 12 a.m. on April 6, exclusively for InStyle readers. No code is needed, just add it to your cart and you'll see the discount applied at checkout.

VITAMIN C GLOW DROPS - BRIGHTENING SERUM

Saint Jane Beauty

Shop now: $72 (Originally $90); saintjanebeauty.com

The C-Drops Serum from Saint Jane features a highly concentrated, skin-brightening botanical formula that delivers a smoother, more luminous complexion. The serum contains an impressive amount of the hero ingredient, with a 20 percent concentration of active vitamin C that works quickly and effectively. Despite the high concentration of the active ingredient, the formula feels soothing on all skin types per the brand, thanks in part to inflammation-quelling CBD. Kaduku plum — which contains one hundred times more vitamin C than oranges, according to the brand — is also present. Blended with the 20 percent active vitamin C, CBD, and botanicals, Saint Jane says using the serum will result in “glassy, glowing skin.”. 

Shoppers echo this claim wholeheartedly. One reviewer called the serum “magic” and noted that their skin is “glowing” after using it for only a week, while another said it has “diminished” their dark spots in the two weeks they’ve been using it. Shoppers also said the serum has a rich, velvety feel that’s just short of a face oil, which makes it a joy to use; one called it their “favorite” part of their skincare routine thanks to the texture. Moreover, its scent is actually pleasant to experience (“not like hotdogs,” one shopper commented), which is a relative rarity among vitamin C serums.

Shop Saint Jane’s gentle-yet-potent vitamin C serum for 20 percent off while you can.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Beauty Pie CPC - I Tried the Cream Blush Jennifer Coolidge Wore to Her Movie Premiere, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
Jennifer Coolidge Wore This Buildable Cream Blush on the Red Carpet, and It Gave My Skin a Natural, Rosy Glow
L'Amarue CPC
I Tried the Revitalizing Body Cream That Sold Out Twice in 72 Hours, and It Healed My Dry, Itchy Skin for Good
Shoppers say this tinted vitamin c serum has a "blurring effect" that looks like they're "wearing a real life filter"
Tinted Serums Are Everywhere, but This French Option Is Like “Wearing a Real-Life Filter,” Shoppers Say
Related Articles
Shoppers say this tinted vitamin c serum has a "blurring effect" that looks like they're "wearing a real life filter"
Tinted Serums Are Everywhere, but This French Option Is Like “Wearing a Real-Life Filter,” Shoppers Say
Amazon Spring Beauty Sale
Amazon Just Launched a Massive Spring Beauty Sale — Here Are the 15 Best Deals, Starting at $8
65-year-old shoppers call this vitamin c serum "life-changing," and its 40% off
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This Vitamin C Serum “Life-Changing,” and It’s 40% Off
L'Amarue CPC
I Tried the Revitalizing Body Cream That Sold Out Twice in 72 Hours, and It Healed My Dry, Itchy Skin for Good
Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts â Up to 85% Off
Banana Republic Just Launched a Secret Sale With Double Discounts — Up to 85% Off
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and Iâm Buying This Now-$10 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying This Now-$21 Midi Dress in Every Color for Spring
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Emilia Clarke X Clinique New Moisturizer
Emilia Clarke Is "Obsessed" With This Lightweight Moisturizer, and It Just Got a Major Upgrade
I used up almost every drop of this skin clarifying serum
I’m a Beauty Editor, and This Pore-Minimizing Serum Left My Bumpy, Congested Skin Blackhead-Free
Amazon Shopping Editor Franchise
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals You Won’t Regret Adding to Your Cart This Weekend
Vanessa Hudgens Skin Tint
So Many Celebrities Use This Skin-Blurring Tint That Gives Shoppers a “Youthful” Look, We’re Losing Count
Replacing Foundation With Tinted Moisturizer
28,000+ Shoppers Love This $14 Tinted Moisturizer That Gives Skin a “Subtle Glow”
Nordstrom Just Added 14,000+ Items to Their Spring Sale â and Iâm Shopping These 23 Deals
Out of 14,000+ Deals in Nordstrom's Spring Sale, These Are the 23 a Fashion Writer Is Shopping
Shoppers Say This Now-$20 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
Shoppers Say This Now-$16 Pedicure Kit Is "the Answer" to Smooth, Callus-Free Feet Ahead of Summer
This moisturizer is like a daily vitamin for your face and its making my skin softer than ever
I Instantly See Results With This 2-in-1 Moisturizer That’s Like a Daily Multivitamin for My Face
Ulta Alterna Hair Repair Sale
Just Two Pumps of This Hydrating, $7 Hair Treatment Left Shoppers With “Less Breakage” and Smoother Strands