The "Magical" Vitamin C Serum That Keeps Selling Out Is Back in Stock — and It's 20% Off for InStyle Readers

The benefits of vitamin C for skin are as abundant as any, hence why it’s a go-to for droves of dermatologists and skincare lovers alike. For one, the ingredient is an antioxidant, meaning it can help prevent premature skin aging by fighting free radicals. It’s also a powerful skin-brightener, per board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry, who previously told InStyle it “boosts firmness by regulating collagen production."

Ergo, I’ve always incorporated some form of vitamin C product in my skincare routine; admittedly, however, Saint Jane’s C-Drops hadn’t been on my radar until (very) recently. After delving into its ingredients, endless acclaim from shoppers and beauty editors, and learning that actress Rebecca Rittenhouse uses it in her morning skincare routine, I’m enthralled and eager to try for myself. The serum, which is currently sold out at Sephora, is available on the brand’s website — and, for a limited time, on sale for 20 percent off until 12 a.m. on April 6, exclusively for InStyle readers. No code is needed, just add it to your cart and you'll see the discount applied at checkout.

Saint Jane Beauty

Shop now: $72 (Originally $90); saintjanebeauty.com

The C-Drops Serum from Saint Jane features a highly concentrated, skin-brightening botanical formula that delivers a smoother, more luminous complexion. The serum contains an impressive amount of the hero ingredient, with a 20 percent concentration of active vitamin C that works quickly and effectively. Despite the high concentration of the active ingredient, the formula feels soothing on all skin types per the brand, thanks in part to inflammation-quelling CBD. Kaduku plum — which contains one hundred times more vitamin C than oranges, according to the brand — is also present. Blended with the 20 percent active vitamin C, CBD, and botanicals, Saint Jane says using the serum will result in “glassy, glowing skin.”.

Shoppers echo this claim wholeheartedly. One reviewer called the serum “magic” and noted that their skin is “glowing” after using it for only a week, while another said it has “diminished” their dark spots in the two weeks they’ve been using it. Shoppers also said the serum has a rich, velvety feel that’s just short of a face oil, which makes it a joy to use; one called it their “favorite” part of their skincare routine thanks to the texture. Moreover, its scent is actually pleasant to experience (“not like hotdogs,” one shopper commented), which is a relative rarity among vitamin C serums.

Shop Saint Jane’s gentle-yet-potent vitamin C serum for 20 percent off while you can.