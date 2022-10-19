Saie’s easy-to-use, everyday, chic makeup products made it a minimal-but-fun brand that quickly garnered attention and adoration from beauty editors and TikTok users. In many ways, it feels like the Reformation of makeup, so a will-sell-out collaboration between the two brands just makes sense. Meet Saie x Reformation’s High Glow Liquid Highlighter.

Reformation is a celebrity-loved (we’re talking J.Lo, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, yadda yadda…), sustainable brand with a very recognizable aesthetic — simple yet vibrant, and on trend but timeless. The brand has dabbled in collaborations before, but this Saie x Reformation Highlighter is its first-ever beauty product, and I was lucky enough to receive a bottle.

Saie

Shop now: $28; saiehello.com

High Glow Liquid Highlighter is similar to Saie’s Glowy Super Gel, but with a few minor differences. Super Gel functions as a luminizing primer that can also be used as a highlighter, while the Reformation product is a straight highlighter in a rose-gold shade.

I am a maximalist when it comes to highlighter; I don’t think there’s such a thing as too much. So I applied it generously in a C shape on the sides of my eyes and, obviously, on my cheekbones under my foundation. I then applied a tiny bit on top of my makeup where I’d usually put highlighter — cheekbones, a dot on the tip of my nose, and on my cupid’s bow. Let’s take a moment to admire my glow before we get into this further.

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

Wearing Saie x Reformation High Glow Liquid Highlighter

Here are my main takeaways: it’s thicker than Glowy Super Gel and more like a traditional cream highlighter. It is soft and buttery, but still has enough thickness to it so that it’s easy to control and manipulate. The color is also just *chef’s kiss.* Many times, the ultra-white color of most highlighters is too stark and noticeable on my olive complexion, but High Glow is warm and subtle. It really just looks like my skin, but if I was wealthy and famous enough to have a personal esthetician on retainer.

Saie x Reformation is a limited edition collaboration and I’m betting that it will sell out. Head to Saie to get a $28 bottle for yourself while you can.

