Beauty Makeup Face Highlighting Reformation Teamed Up With This Viral, Editor-Approved Brand to Launch Its First Makeup Product Here’s my honest (and glowing) review of the highlighter. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 19, 2022 @ 12:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Reformation x Saie Saie’s easy-to-use, everyday, chic makeup products made it a minimal-but-fun brand that quickly garnered attention and adoration from beauty editors and TikTok users. In many ways, it feels like the Reformation of makeup, so a will-sell-out collaboration between the two brands just makes sense. Meet Saie x Reformation’s High Glow Liquid Highlighter. Reformation is a celebrity-loved (we’re talking J.Lo, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, yadda yadda…), sustainable brand with a very recognizable aesthetic — simple yet vibrant, and on trend but timeless. The brand has dabbled in collaborations before, but this Saie x Reformation Highlighter is its first-ever beauty product, and I was lucky enough to receive a bottle. Saie Shop now: $28; saiehello.com High Glow Liquid Highlighter is similar to Saie’s Glowy Super Gel, but with a few minor differences. Super Gel functions as a luminizing primer that can also be used as a highlighter, while the Reformation product is a straight highlighter in a rose-gold shade. I am a maximalist when it comes to highlighter; I don’t think there’s such a thing as too much. So I applied it generously in a C shape on the sides of my eyes and, obviously, on my cheekbones under my foundation. I then applied a tiny bit on top of my makeup where I’d usually put highlighter — cheekbones, a dot on the tip of my nose, and on my cupid’s bow. Let’s take a moment to admire my glow before we get into this further. InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri Wearing Saie x Reformation High Glow Liquid Highlighter Here are my main takeaways: it’s thicker than Glowy Super Gel and more like a traditional cream highlighter. It is soft and buttery, but still has enough thickness to it so that it’s easy to control and manipulate. The color is also just *chef’s kiss.* Many times, the ultra-white color of most highlighters is too stark and noticeable on my olive complexion, but High Glow is warm and subtle. It really just looks like my skin, but if I was wealthy and famous enough to have a personal esthetician on retainer. Saie x Reformation is a limited edition collaboration and I’m betting that it will sell out. Head to Saie to get a $28 bottle for yourself while you can. Shop More Saie and Reformation Editor-Approved Products: I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and I'm Blown Away by This New Buttery Smooth Concealer As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands We Tested 35 Different Setting Powders — These 10 Actually Stand up to Shine Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit