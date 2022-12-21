The Highlighting Primer TikTok Calls the “Secret Weapon” to Glass Skin Is Now Available in a Holiday Duo

For the better part of the decade, we’ve been finding new ways to describe skin that looks shiny. Glossier embraced, and brought “dewy” to the mainstream. Kim Kardashian’s dripping-wet look at the 2019 Met Gala shortly followed, and thus far, the 2020s have been all about K-beauty’s “glass skin.” And according to Kelli Anne Sewell, AKA @makeupxka on TikTok, there’s one product that’s a “literal secret weapon” to creating the latter. In a viral TikTok, Sewell claims she gets “glassy, glowy skin” by starting with Saie’s Glowy Super Gel, a two-in-one product that’s part hydrating primer and part highlighter. Within seconds of using just this one product, Sewell is able to give herself that all-over radiance using a damp beauty blender. 

So to help you step into the new year with a glow, the editor-loved brand has released a limited edition Glowy Super Gel Duo for the holidays, including both iridescent shades (starglow and sunglow) in mini sizes for just $22. Considering one Mini Glowy Super Gel is $16, this set is 31 percent cheaper than if you bought them both individually. Another perk: the Sunglow mini is available exclusively in bundles, so this duo is a rare opportunity to snag it. 

GLOWY SUPER GEL DUO

Saie

Shop now: $22; saiehello.com

Glowy Super Gel’s formulation includes three key ingredients, vitamin C, rosehip seed oil, and plant-derived glycerin. The vitamin C smooths skin and evens out tone, while the rosehip oil and glycerin impart moisture. Even without the products’ highlighting pigments, these star ingredients promote a glowy complexion over time, but with it, you can experience instant radiance.

Despite the duo being a new release, it’s already racked up over 100 perfect ratings on the brand’s site, with many loving the radiance the gel adds to an existing makeup routine. One shopper wrote, “I use it as a primer and it’s so beautiful! It gives a glow-from-within look and is not super glittery.” Another said that they “mix a little with concealer to brighten” their under-eyes and love “the light but hydrating finish,” adding that, “the warm glow shade is perfect for [their] medium skin.”

And while Glowy Super Gel was formulated to wear atop foundation without moving or disturbing its coverage, some shoppers have opted to wear the product without. Per one, “[I] love wearing this alone to give my skin a healthy all-over glow,” while another recommends using it “in place of foundation” by mixing it into your regular moisturizing routine.

The Glowy Super Gel Duo is a limited edition holiday release, meaning it won’t be on shelves much longer. So, grab yours today to save 31 percent on the primer TikTok swears by for glass skin.

