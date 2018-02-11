Hollywood Just Took a Big Step Forward in the Fight Against Sexual Harassment 

Camryn Rabideau
Feb 11, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

The Screen Actors Guild just took a major step to help protect its members against sexual harassment.

Back in January, the SAG-AFTRA—which stands for Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists—announced it was developing a new Code of Conduct that would specifically address sexual harassment. As you might have guessed, this initiative was spurred by the disturbing number of sexual misconduct allegations that have come out of Hollywood in the past few months.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images 

The group's initiative was announced by actresses Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o at the 2018 SAG Awards and will included members of the Time's Up movement.

“We are working with our members, including several who are active in the Time's Up campaign, to develop a Code of Conduct that provides clear safety guidance to performers in the work environment and in the social environments attached to work like auditions, wrap parties, festivals, etc., where harassment frequently occurs,” Gabrielle Carteris, president of SAG-AFTRA, said in a statement to InStyle.

True to their word, SAG-AFTRA released this new Code of Conduct on Sexual Harassment this weekend, and the document is packed with essential information and guidelines that will hopefully make the entertainment industry a safer place to work.

Included in the five-page document are definitions of various types of sexual harassment, legal responsibilities of employers, expectations of SAG members, guidelines for reporting sexual harassment, helpful resources, and more.

“To truly change the culture we must be courageous and willing. At its most basic, this Code will ultimately help better define what harassment is, and what members’ rights are in real world situations,” said Carteris, according to Deadline. “We are going further, however, with the launch of our Four Pillars of Change initiative to achieve safe workplaces and advance equity.”

“This initiative provides a critical framework for our collective efforts to further strengthen protections for SAG-AFTRA members who experience harassment in the workplace,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White, according to the source. “Our comprehensive approach ensures that we stay focused on providing members with clear information, making training available that is relevant and practical, and working with industry partners to expand our tools to intervene and support victims of workplace harassment and assault. We are very excited to engage in this effort.”

SAG-AFTRA also noted that they will be releasing additional documents with practical guidance on handling sexual misconduct in both work and non-work settings.

Show Transcript

I think by looking at it you know that it's black and there's an important reason tonight why I'm wearing black. And I'm comfortable in my own skin and the dress is comfortable. That's why I'm wearing it. [MUSIC] I got on board pretty fast with Time's Up. Time's up on the silence that so many folks have felt they've had to be in for far too long. I'm wearing Rasario and they're very, very happy to be a part of this whole initiative. It feels like a turning point, it feels like this is a big shift. Being on The Real is very important for me To stand up for women. Mm hm. I was very honored to wear black, everyone looks good in it, number one, it's slimming, and it means a lot to everyone to stand in solidarity and to know that you're supported. I think it's really important to stand with woman in this industry, and the male survivors This industry as well. Especially in Rap people have been outspoken in that way to come together as a collective. You know, it's sympolic really. It's not the whole thing but it's sympolic of everything that's going on. It's just a show from a visual perspective like the solidarity and that everyone is together. On this and I think that's powerful. I had a option of why in black and obviously we're all in black for solidarity against sexual assualt. I've actually had my eye on this dress for months, like I was like, when can I wear that dress? And then we kind of felt like because of the big movement, we were like we're gonna do that one but it has a little bit of Golden Globe touch to it, so we were like, okay, it's good. Was not hard for me to wear a black dress. At all It's a pretty overwhelming and thrilling ceremony and to hear the extraordinary solidarity for gender equality both in Hollywood which has this really ospicious opportunity to lead and across all industries in our country it's been a very special night. I feel quite gitty

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!