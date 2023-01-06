Sadie Sink Singlehandedly Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Jean Trend

Sadie Sink is the ‘It’ girl of the moment. With her recent involvement in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film and work in The Whale, she’s ascending to the top, simultaneously proving herself as a fashion icon by recirculating a Y2K fashion trend we didn’t know we needed.

Yesterday, the fiery-maned actress arrived at the Today Show in New York City decked out in Givenchy, wearing a white cut-out long-sleeve top and thick, black coat to keep warm. Sink reached for the designer’s white open-top hobo bag complete with a silver “G” lock. For shoes, the Stranger Things heroine slipped into a pair of 4-inch G Cube sandals that featured a black sole and metallic silver straps (a similar pair is currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom). But what really turned heads was Sink’s revival of early 2000s-style bedazzled oversized jeans.

Sink took notes from J.Lo circa 2003 (and maybe 2022 Katie Holmes), ditching her skinny jeans for kick-bottom Givenchy denim. The jeans completely covered her heels, reminiscent of Zendaya’s take on the Y2K trend back in September, but nostalgia continued as they featured embellishments you know Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan would have been all over back in the day; a closer look reveals chunky pearls encased by rhinestone attachments. I only wish Sink went all the way with the matching slim-fit jacket.

While Sink’s flare-kick jeans are on the pricey side ($4,250 to be exact), there’s no shortage of retro, wide-leg pairs to choose from. Brands such as Boohoo, Asos, and Chico’s have managed to create the perfect billowy hemline alongside stitched embellishments for less. Shop some of our favorites below.

