Fashion Clothing Jeans & Denim Sadie Sink Singlehandedly Brought Back This Controversial Y2K Jean Trend A lesson in wearing bling beyond NYE. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Sadie Sink is the 'It' girl of the moment. With her recent involvement in Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film and work in The Whale, she's ascending to the top, simultaneously proving herself as a fashion icon by recirculating a Y2K fashion trend we didn't know we needed. Yesterday, the fiery-maned actress arrived at the Today Show in New York City decked out in Givenchy, wearing a white cut-out long-sleeve top and thick, black coat to keep warm. Sink reached for the designer's white open-top hobo bag complete with a silver "G" lock. For shoes, the Stranger Things heroine slipped into a pair of 4-inch G Cube sandals that featured a black sole and metallic silver straps (a similar pair is currently 40 percent off at Nordstrom). But what really turned heads was Sink's revival of early 2000s-style bedazzled oversized jeans. Sink took notes from J.Lo circa 2003 (and maybe 2022 Katie Holmes), ditching her skinny jeans for kick-bottom Givenchy denim. The jeans completely covered her heels, reminiscent of Zendaya's take on the Y2K trend back in September, but nostalgia continued as they featured embellishments you know Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan would have been all over back in the day; a closer look reveals chunky pearls encased by rhinestone attachments. I only wish Sink went all the way with the matching slim-fit jacket. Shop Sadie Sink-Inspired Y2K Jeans Givenchy High-Rise Stretch Pearl Wide-Leg Jean, $4,250 Jonathan Simkhai River High-Rise Jean, $179 (Originally, $298) Maje Faux Pearl-Embellished Wide-Leg Jean, $312 Boohoo Plus Pearl-Embellished Wide-Leg Jean, $30 (Originally $75) Lovers and Friends Mckensie High-Rise Wide Leg Jean, $178 Asos Tall All-Over Diamante Jean, $60 with code NEWBIE (Originally $71) Chico's Faux Pearl High-Rise Jean, $80 (Originally $169) Inc International Concepts Mid-Rise Embellished Jean, $50 (Originally $100) Universal Thread High-Rise Vintage Jean, $32 Asos River Island High-Rise Jean, $145 with code NEWBIE (Originally $170) Ecdahicc Curvy Pearl Denim Pant, $24 (Originally $28) While Sink's flare-kick jeans are on the pricey side ($4,250 to be exact), there's no shortage of retro, wide-leg pairs to choose from. Brands such as Boohoo, Asos, and Chico's have managed to create the perfect billowy hemline alongside stitched embellishments for less. Shop some of our favorites below. Saks Fifth Avenue Shop now: $4,250; saksfifthavenue.com Farfetch Shop now: $312; farfetch.com Boohoo Shop now: $30 (Originally $75); boohoo.com Bloomingdales Shop now: $179 (Originally $298); bloomingdales.com Asos Shop now: $170; asos.com