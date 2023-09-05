Sadie Sink's Makeup Artist Shared the Best Trick for Enhancing a Freckled Glow

Summer is nearly over, but prolonging a sun-kissed glow is remarkably simple with the right makeup strategy. For those blessed with natural flecks (or the skills to fake 'em!), it can be as simple as enhancing their visibility with a few easy techniques, even as the summer sun fades. And who better to serve as inspiration than perpetually freckled beauty muse Sadie Sink?

Over the weekend, the Stranger Things star attended an Armani Beauty dinner during the Venice Film Festival sporting her signature speckled glow. "I used to hate my freckles when I was younger; I would never want to go in the sun 'cause I was like, 'Ah, I don't wanna get more freckles!'" Sink tells InStyle. "But now it's like, I want all the freckles."

Firmly in the fresh-faced, less-is-more makeup camp, Sink is quick to credit her makeup artist Nina Park for teaching her how to apply coverage so that her constellation of freckles is always front and center. "My favorite technique in complexion is layering different coverage foundations from sheer to full so skin never looks one-dimensional," says Park, who also works with Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, of her overarching approach to natural-looking coverage.



To set the stage for Sink's natural, lit-from-within skin, Park first balances out her skin tone with Armani Beauty's Neo Nude tinted moisturizer. "I love this foundation because it has a silk stocking effect on the skin," says Park. "It blurs and softly covers unevenness but is sheer enough to let the freckles shine through."

If fuller coverage is needed, she'll go in with Luminous Silk Concealer in certain spots. "It feels more like a foundation," says Sink, who often uses the creamy liquid concealer on her off-days in lieu of foundation, which she applies with a brush rather than a Beautyblender and uses the pads of her fingertips to blend for a second-skin-like finish. "It lets natural skin texture and whatever freckles you have, show through," says Sink.

InStyle

To further the fresh-from-vacation feel, Park recommends adding a touch of flush and luminosity to a flecked complexion. For dinner with Armani at the Venice Guggenheim on Friday, the makeup artist swirled Luminous Silk Glow Blush in rose pink Amore on Sink's cheeks and then, for an "effervescent glow," blended Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Highlighter on the high points of her face, including the top of her cheekbones and the sides of her profile. "Whenever she moved her face, there was light and glow," says Park.

Yes, freckles may live their best life in summer, but their time in the sun is far from over. So make like Sink and let them shine.

