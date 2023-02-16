Ryan Seacrest Is Leaving "Live" and Will Be Replaced By Kelly Ripa's Husband, Mark Consuelos

The co-host is departing at the end of this season after five years on air.

Published on February 16, 2023 @ 10:45AM
After six seasons of co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest is getting ready to say goodbye. 

On Thursday, the famed host (who first joined the show in 2017) announced that he’ll be leaving at the conclusion of this season with plans to move to the west coast ahead of American Idol’s 21st season this spring. After stating that the development was a “tough, tough decision,” Seacrest gave a heartfelt shoutout to his co-host and longtime friend.

“I have to say to you as a dear friend coming in, but as a best friend in this moment, to have your kindness, your thoughtfulness, your levity, your friendship. I look up to you. I respect you so much,” Seacrest said.

While Seacrest also assured fans that he’ll be back to guest host in the future, the host’s replacement has already been revealed: Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos, who has filled in for Seacrest in the past, will take on the co-hosting gig indefinitely, with the show being rebranded to Live with Kelly and Mark.

Seacrest continued his emotional farewell message with an official statement, where he thanked Live’s cast and crew while giving Consuelos his blessing. 

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” his statement read. “She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

The host continued, “ I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America. It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

