Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Unfollowed Joe Alwyn After a Dinner With Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

It's giving Heartbreak Prince.

Published on April 20, 2023
While we already have more than enough reasons to absolutely adore Taylor Swift’s friendship with Hollywood It couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (she put all of their children’s names in her songs, for goodness sake!), it seems we now have grounds to love them even more. In light of Swift’s breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Lively and Reynolds have offered support by not only joining her for a recent dinner in New York City (like any good friends would do), but by seemingly drawing a line in the sand on where they stand with Alywn going forward. 

According to the Mirror, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that Reynolds unfollowed Joe on Instagram almost immediately after grabbing dinner with both Swift and his wife at NYC’s Casa Cipriani on Wednesday night — and he wasn’t alone. Other fans quickly pointed out that all three of the Haim sisters and Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, have chosen to unfollow Joe on the social platform. 

Taylor swift blake lively ryan reynolds nyc outing

getty images

These public displays of Swift solidarity come just days after a source revealed to People that the pair’s split was caused largely by “differences in their personalities.”

“​​They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the source said, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another.”

The source also added that Joe, who first met Taylor shortly before she went into hiding pre-Reputation era, has “struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public” since her return into the limelight post-pandemic. 

“The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart,” the source explained with another adding, “Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run.”

