Ryan Reynolds Shares the Sweetest First Photo of His Baby Girl

Ryan Reynolds hasn't even been on Instagram for a full week and he is already an expert. He made his debut with a photo from his upcoming comic book movie Deadpool, followed by a few fun motorcycle pics and a cute one of his dogs. But his latest post really tugged at our heartstrings: He shared a photo of what appears to be his newborn daughter's hand grasped around his thumb. The caption read, "Thumb wrestling isn't always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one." Aww!

Thumb wrestling isn't always fair. Curiously, my hand is the small one. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on May 14, 2015 at 9:47am PDT

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Just Joined Instagram and Guess Who He's Following?

This would be the first photo of Blake Lively and Reynolds's baby girl, James Reynolds, that the new parents have released to the public. Reynolds recently opened up to E! News about being a first-time dad. "There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes. But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face."

"I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you'd kill it," he said, "But when it's a baby, it's the best thing that ever happened to you."

Plus, they provide you with great photos for your new Instagram account! We can't wait to see more.

PHOTOS: Check Out Blake Lively's Changing Looks Over the Years