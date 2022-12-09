Ryan Reynolds Had an Audience With King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney hosted the king and queen at Racecourse Ground.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on December 9, 2022
Ryan Reynolds probably never expected to have quality time with King Charles when he purchased a Welsh soccer club on a whim, but thanks to his involvement with Wrexham Association Football Club, he and his co-owner Rob McIlhenney hosted King Charles and Queen Consort Camila on the hallowed pitch of Racecourse Ground. People reports that the royals got to have an "authentic" experience as they toured the stadium, walked through the player's tunnel, and posed alongside Reynolds and McIlhenney to celebrate the team.

Wrexham executives Fleur Robinson and Humphrey Kerr were also in attendance. Reynolds (much to the dismay of his wife, Blake Lively), purchased the team back in 2021 with McIlhenney, hoping to raise Wrexham out of the fifth division and return the club to its glory days. Described as "historic yet struggling" by FX, where Reynolds and McIlhenney's show, Welcome to Wrexham, aired, the club had previously won the Welsh World Cup a record 23 times, is the third-oldest soccer club in the world, and the stadium is the "oldest international stadium in the world that still hosts international games."

In addition to meeting the men of Wrexham's first team, Charles and Camilla also spent time with the women's and youth teams, as well as the coaches, medics, and administrators that work with the club.

King Charles Camilla Ryan Reynolds Wrexham

Getty Images

The visit comes just a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series, Harry & Meghanmade its debut on Netflix. The royals haven't released any statements on the show, though sources close to Harry's brother, Prince William, previously noted that he's ready to stand up for the crown if there are is any story of unflattering light shining on the royal family. The series's final three episodes drop next week on Netflix. 

