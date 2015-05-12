Ryan Reynolds Just Joined Instagram—Guess Who He's Following

Ryan Reynolds has officially joined Instagram! Until yesterday the actor made his mark on social media via Twitter, but the star has now posted his first Instagram. And what photo did he choose for his debut? An amazing action shot of him as the character Deadpool from the upcoming Marvel film.

In the snap an in-costume Reynolds flies through the air over a car while touting two guns. The caption reads, "Stuck the landing. With my mouth." Something tells us he will do just fine on Instagram.

Stuck the landing. With my mouth. A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on May 11, 2015 at 11:13am PDT

In case you aren't familiar with the character, Deadpool is an anti-hero from Marvel comics. Reynolds originally portrayed the character in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Reynolds has been sharing photos from Deadpool—like this one of him in full costume on a bare skinned rug in an ode to the famous Burt Reynolds photo—which his wife Blake Lively shared on her Instagram account.

Speaking of his wife, it does seem odd that he didn't make his big Instagram debut with a picture of his gorgeous wife or new daughter James? Well, don't worry. The love is clearly there as she is the only one he currently follows on Instagram.

