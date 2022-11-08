Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Child Will Be a Girl

And it all comes down to personal experience.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 @ 11:30AM
Ryan Reynolds Spirited Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expecting baby no. 4 together and in keeping with a very special tradition, he explains that they don't know the baby's sex just yet — but part of him hopes that the next one will be a girl, just like his other three kids. Lively and Reynolds share three daughters together: Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 7. He explains that not only does he just know how to handle girls right now because it's what he's dealing with every day, he added that growing up, he had four brothers — and that boys are nothing but trouble.

"I don't know. We never find out!" Ryan shared during an appearance on the Today show, confirming that he and Lively won't know the sex of the baby until it arrives. "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that!"

Reynolds went on to share that growing up with only brothers, he knows the kind of trouble that it can lead to, including ... fire?

"[I have] all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," he said, jokingly adding, "I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four, and we were just arsonists and firemen."

Naturally, he went on to say that whatever happens, he'll be happy about the new addition and that he's "ready for whatever happens" and that he knows that people already see him as "the ultimate girl dad." Adding one more to the mix will just confirm that — and if it's a little boy that comes along next, it won't take anything away from that illustrious title. 

Related Articles
Victoria Beckham Emma Bunton Mel C. Instagram Geri Halliwell Birthday
The Spice Girls Reunited to Celebrate Geri Halliwell's 50th Birthday
Hilary Duff Aaron Carter
Hilary Duff Shared the Sweetest Tribute Following Aaron Carter's Death
Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill 'Enola Holmes 2' Premiere
Millie Bobby Brown Said Her "Adult Relationship" With Henry Cavill Has "Strict Boundaries"
Jay Z BeyoncÃ© red carpet
Beyoncé and Jay Z Shared a Rare Glimpse of Their Children While Dressed in Full Halloween Garb
Selena Gomez Taylor Swift reputation tour
Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift Is Her “Only Friend” in the Industry
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Opened Up About Her Marriage Playing Into Her New Movie Role
TBT: Gigi Hadid & Cody Simpson
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle teal dress
Meghan Markle Just Revealed Her Daughter Lilibet's Major Milestone
Lindsay Lohan 'Cosmopolitan' November Question
Lindsay Lohan's Favorite Acting Memory Obviously Happened During 'Mean Girls'
Kate Middleton Prince William and kids
Prince William and Kate Middleton Hope to "Break the Cycle" of the Heir and Spare With Their Children
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Halloween Costume Is Peak Fetishcore
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween
Rihanna
Rihanna Made Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Return in Glamorous Style
TBT: Michelle William & Heath Ledger
TBT: Michelle Williams Said Her Relationship with Heath Ledger Was "Cosmic"
Tessa Thompson Neiman Marcus Gifts Reveal
Tessa Thompson Wore a Latex Bra Under Her Power Suit for a Sexy Spin on a Classic Silhouette