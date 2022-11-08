Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Child Will Be a Girl

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are expecting baby no. 4 together and in keeping with a very special tradition, he explains that they don't know the baby's sex just yet — but part of him hopes that the next one will be a girl, just like his other three kids. Lively and Reynolds share three daughters together: Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 7. He explains that not only does he just know how to handle girls right now because it's what he's dealing with every day, he added that growing up, he had four brothers — and that boys are nothing but trouble.

"I don't know. We never find out!" Ryan shared during an appearance on the Today show, confirming that he and Lively won't know the sex of the baby until it arrives. "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that!"

Reynolds went on to share that growing up with only brothers, he knows the kind of trouble that it can lead to, including ... fire?



"[I have] all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," he said, jokingly adding, "I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four, and we were just arsonists and firemen."

Naturally, he went on to say that whatever happens, he'll be happy about the new addition and that he's "ready for whatever happens" and that he knows that people already see him as "the ultimate girl dad." Adding one more to the mix will just confirm that — and if it's a little boy that comes along next, it won't take anything away from that illustrious title.

