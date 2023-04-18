Ryan Reynold Revealed Which Child's Birth Was the Most Stressful

He and Blake Lively officially became parents of four back in February.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 03:28PM
ryan reynolds blake lively met gala
Photo:

getty images

Ryan Reynolds may only have two months of experience with being a father of four, but apparently, adding his family’s newest arrival into the mix hasn’t been too difficult of a transition.

When chatting with Entertainment Tonight Canada at the Canadian Screen Awards on Friday, the actor (and half of Hollywood’s favorite couple) opened up about what life has been like since quietly welcoming his and wife Blake Lively’s fourth child back in February.

“You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump,” the actor told the outlet of the birth of their now-3-year-old daughter, Betty, in 2019. “Three to four, less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

ryan reynolds blake lively children

getty images

Ryan noted that the transition may have been made easier due to his and Lively’s personal experiences with big families (they are both the youngest of four and five, respectively) before joking about his own family: “I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great. They have a private Instagram account that I follow.”

The actor’s comments offer a rare bit of insight into the pair’s life with four children, although most details surrounding the newest addition still remain unknown. While the couple has yet to share their newborn’s name, gender, or even a formal announcement, a source told People shortly after the baby’s birth that their sisters, James, Betty, and Inez, were already adjusting beautifully.

“Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake," the source shared. "They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great. Blake is the best mom. She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids. She and Ryan are a favorite couple. It's a goal for many of Blake's friends to have what she has."

Related Articles
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed She Spent COVID Lockdown With Her Godson Jake Gyllenhaal
Brie Larson Finally Revealed What Bra She's Wearing in That Viral Twitter Pic â and It's on Sale at Amazon
Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo
Deacon and Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Album Release Party
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for Their Son Deacon's Album Release Party
NEWS: Kate Hudson Coachella
Kate Hudson Was Unmissable at Coachella in a Red Wide-Brimmed Hat and the Ultimate Crop Top
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2019 Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen's Bike-Riding Attire Included Tiny Denim Shorts
chrissy teigen esti bath selfie instagram
Chrissy Teigen Got Candid About Her Post-Pregnancy Body While Enjoying Bathtime With Daughter Esti
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher
Mila Kunis Wore a Sheer Top Underneath Her Sequined Suit for a Red Carpet Date With Ashton Kutcher
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Wore a Sheer Floral Jumpsuit to a Jonas Brothers Concert
Vanessa Hudgens cole tucker tick tick boom premiere
Vanessa Hudgens Says Being Engaged to Cole Tucker Has Given Her a "Sense of Security"
Gabrielle Union yellow bikini instagram
Gabrielle Union Wore a Yellow Thong Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun With Dwyane Wade
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick
TBT: Kourtney Kardashian Thought Scott Disick Was "So Annoying" When They First Met
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester Trolled Adam Brody With a Line From 'Gossip Girl' Before They Dated
Katy Perry 'Variety''s Power of Women Presented 2021
Katy Perry's Job Recently Scored Her Some Cool-Mom Points With Her Daughter Daisy
Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Appear to be Engaged