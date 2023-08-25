Celebrity Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively No husband-and-wife Instagram trolling this year. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 25, 2023 @ 05:30PM Photo: Getty Images In a totally unexpected turn of events, Ryan Reynolds's birthday tribute to his wife Blake Lively this year did not include any Instagram trolling but rather a very sweet, slightly mushy message. On Friday, the actor celebrated his wife's 36th birthday with a series of photos and a very heartfelt caption. The first slide featured a photo of Lively sitting on a beach at night in a black lace outfit, while others were images of the couple embracing and smiling at the camera. One photo captured a cheesing Lively standing on a beach in a white sundress. Blake Lively Had the Cheekiest Response After Accidentally Insinuating That Her Trainer Was Her Kids' Dad "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote alongside the gallery of images. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon." Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Some of the It couple's Hollywood friends dropped into the comments section to wish Lively a happy birthday. Blake's brother-in-law Bart Johnson (aka Coach Bolton from High School Musical) — who's married to her sister Robyn — wrote, "AW man, I love this. Beautiful and well-deserved tribute to the greatest. ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @blakelively." Soccer legend (and husband of Posh Spice) David Beckham commented, "Happy Birthday ❤️ @blakelively," and actress Octavia Spencer left a similar note, writing, "Happy birthday @blakelively." Usually, Reynold's tributes feature uncomplimentary photos of his wife or a mocking caption, at the very least. Case in point? Last year, Reynolds posted a snap of Lively with lettuce on her face and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.❤️" Ryan Reynolds/Instagram