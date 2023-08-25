Ryan Reynolds Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

No husband-and-wife Instagram trolling this year.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 @ 05:30PM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at "The Adam Project" New York Premiere 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

In a totally unexpected turn of events, Ryan Reynolds's birthday tribute to his wife Blake Lively this year did not include any Instagram trolling but rather a very sweet, slightly mushy message. On Friday, the actor celebrated his wife's 36th birthday with a series of photos and a very heartfelt caption.

The first slide featured a photo of Lively sitting on a beach at night in a black lace outfit, while others were images of the couple embracing and smiling at the camera. One photo captured a cheesing Lively standing on a beach in a white sundress.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote alongside the gallery of images. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Selfie on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Some of the It couple's Hollywood friends dropped into the comments section to wish Lively a happy birthday. Blake's brother-in-law Bart Johnson (aka Coach Bolton from High School Musical) — who's married to her sister Robyn — wrote, "AW man, I love this. Beautiful and well-deserved tribute to the greatest. ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @blakelively." Soccer legend (and husband of Posh Spice) David Beckham commented, "Happy Birthday ❤️ @blakelively," and actress Octavia Spencer left a similar note, writing, "Happy birthday @blakelively."

Usually, Reynold's tributes feature uncomplimentary photos of his wife or a mocking caption, at the very least. Case in point? Last year, Reynolds posted a snap of Lively with lettuce on her face and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.❤️"

Blake Lively Selfie Lettuce on Her Face Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram
Related Articles
Sofia and Nicole Richie Chanel Show Paris Fashion Week 2023
Nicole Richie Wished Her Younger Sister Sofia a Happy Birthday With the Sweetest Throwback Photo
Kim Cattrall Samantha Jones And Just Like That Season 2 Finale
One of the Sweetest Moments From Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That ...' Cameo Was Completely Improvised
dua lipa statement necklace
Dua Lipa Just Made a Convincing Case for the Return of Everyone's Least Favorite Jewelry Trend
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner’s Teeny Bikini Cover-Up Included Nothing But a Pair of Super Low-Rise Blue Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti
Priyanka Chopra Just Shared a Rare Glimpse At Life in the City With Nick Jonas and Their Daughter
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights
Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and mom Mary Kathleen McCabe
Camila Alves Said Matthew McConaughey’s Mom Tested Her at the Beginning of Their Relationship
kylie jenner miniskirt instagram
Kylie Jenner’s Itty-Bitty Lace-Up Micro-Miniskirt Is a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen
Dua Lipa Sheer Bedazzled Dress 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere
Dua Lipa Rang in Her 28th Birthday While Wearing the Tiniest Mesh Gucci Bra
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The Flash Los Angeles premiere
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary With a New Song Dedicated to Ben Affleck
gabrielle union purple bikini instagram
Gabrielle Union Vacationing in an Underboob-Baring Purple Bikini Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today
Taylor Swift
The Hidden Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Blue Corset Dress at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Britney Spears Just Addressed Her Split from Sam Asghari for the First Time
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscar After-Party
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Engagementmoon Included the Eiffel Tower and Parisian-Chic Outfits
britney spears sam asghari
Sam Asghari Has Spoken Out For the First Time After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears