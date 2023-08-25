Ryan Reynolds Just Shared the Sweetest Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

In a totally unexpected turn of events, Ryan Reynolds's birthday tribute to his wife Blake Lively this year did not include any Instagram trolling but rather a very sweet, slightly mushy message. On Friday, the actor celebrated his wife's 36th birthday with a series of photos and a very heartfelt caption.

The first slide featured a photo of Lively sitting on a beach at night in a black lace outfit, while others were images of the couple embracing and smiling at the camera. One photo captured a cheesing Lively standing on a beach in a white sundress.

"The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person," he wrote alongside the gallery of images. "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Some of the It couple's Hollywood friends dropped into the comments section to wish Lively a happy birthday. Blake's brother-in-law Bart Johnson (aka Coach Bolton from High School Musical) — who's married to her sister Robyn — wrote, "AW man, I love this. Beautiful and well-deserved tribute to the greatest. ❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @blakelively." Soccer legend (and husband of Posh Spice) David Beckham commented, "Happy Birthday ❤️ @blakelively," and actress Octavia Spencer left a similar note, writing, "Happy birthday @blakelively."

Usually, Reynold's tributes feature uncomplimentary photos of his wife or a mocking caption, at the very least. Case in point? Last year, Reynolds posted a snap of Lively with lettuce on her face and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.❤️"