Ryan Reynolds Turns 40! See His Cutest Couple Moments with Wife Blake Lively

Happy birthday to Ryan Reynolds! The Canadian actor, who is perhaps best known for his roles in Marvel Comics movies, such as Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and Deadpool, turns 40 today. Based on his 2012 marriage to the beautiful actress and fashionista Blake Lively, the birth of their baby girl, James, in December 2014, and the welcoming of their second child in September 2016, Reynolds has a lot to celebrate on his milestone birthday—both personally and professionally.

Since starting his career back in 1990 as Billy Simpson in the Canadian teen soap Hillside, Reynolds has acted in a steady stream of films, including the 1996 made-for-TV movie, Sabrina the Teenage Witch (um, major throwback!), The Proposal opposite Sandra Bullock, and Adventureland alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart.

And, when Reynolds isn't busy acting in mega-hit movies, he and his wife are busy creating the cutest cute-couple moments ever. Whether they're enjoying fun weekends at home in New York, glamming it up on the red carpet, or joking about each other on social media, this duo knows how to have fun.

Happy birthday, Ryan!