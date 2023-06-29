Ryan Gosling Is Full-On Kenning Right Now

Margot Robbie isn't the only one who can play dress up — ICYMI, she's been traveling the world and recreating some of the storied doll's most iconic looks. But at a press event on Thursday, Ryan Gosling proved that his little pink cardigan last week was child's play. And while the photo call took place in Canada, Gosling dressed exactly the way we'd imagine a Palm Springs Ken would: in pastel blues and pinks.

During a photo call in Toronto, Gosling who plays the main Ken (one of many) in Greta Gerwig's buzzy film Barbie (which hits theaters July 21), showed up in a baby blue Gucci suit that he paired with a powder pink (naturally) button up subtly embossed with the designer's signature double-G logo. He finished off the perfectly on-theme ensemble with lavender-colored loafers embellished with Gucci's signature red-and-green stripe and gold horsebit buckle.

Getty Images

His hair — still blonde but slowly transitioning back to his natural color from Ken's platinum locks — was gently ruffled and he sported perfectly groomed facial hair, despite Ken's typically stubble-free complexion.

The Kens continued to be Kenning, because Gosling was joined by his co-star and fellow Ken, Simu Liu. Following Gosling's lead, Liu also tied some pink into his look with a textured sweater that he layered under a pale green leather jacket and maroon trousers. He finished the look with blue-and-orange sneakers. If there was ever any question before, we can say with confidence that we'd play with their Kens any day.

Getty Images

Gosling's casting as Ken has raised some eyebrows because of his age — though, no complaints here. The actor had a hilarious message for all the Ken haters out there.

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he told GQ in a recent interview. “It is funny…this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?...But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."