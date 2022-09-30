Ryan Gosling Is Gucci's Newest Face

Not only is Ryan Gosling starring in Barbie, one of 2023's most anticipated films alongside Margot Robbie, he's also adding a new fashion credit to his résumé. Today, Gucci announced that the actor, screenwriter, director, and musician will be the face of the Valigeria campaign, featuring the Gucci Savoy collection of luggage and accessories. In the photos, he pushes a bellman's cart across a beach clad in a Gucci-print suit. The storied Italian label also released a video set to Heart's classic "Magic Man" to celebrate the launch, which features Gosling wearing a cowboy hat surrounded by GG-print luggage and trunks before he gets into a pickup truck packed with more Gucci.

Courtesy of Gucci

Courtesy of Gucci

“Travel for Gucci was never purely physical. Gucci is the brand that accompanied the artists, writers, actors, and directors of Hollywood on their journeys [...] This is why I wanted the advertising campaign to recount a situationist dimension where the protagonist traverses a 'non-place' that is first and foremost a mental place, the same as those who, in the past and present, choose Gucci because they grasp the significance of creativity used to build imaginary places. And it is for this reason that a Gucci suitcase appears as a magical suitcase,” Creative Director Alessandro Michele said in a press release.

Gucci actually started as a luggage company in Florence in 1921. The Savoy collection includes trolleys, hard and soft suitcases, duffle bags, trunks, hat boxes, and beauty cases. The new releases incorporates modern details like studs alongside trademark Gucci signatures like webbing stripes and the beige monogram.



Courtesy of Gucci

Courtesy of Gucci