Ryan Gosling's Barbie Premiere Jewelry Was a Sneaky Shout-Out to Eva Mendes

She's the Barbie to his Ken.

Published on July 9, 2023 @ 10:12PM
Ryan Gosling at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium
Photo:

getty

While a recently released sneak peek at Greta Gerwig's Barbie revealed that Ken's job is solely "beach," Ryan Gosling can now add "dedicated and loyal husband" to his resúmé IRL (you know, along with Oscar-nominated actor and Hollywood hunk). Case in point? On Sunday evening, Gosling arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of what is surely the most talked about film of the year wearing a pink-on-pink look that also featured a sweet shoutout to his wife, Eva Mendes.

While the actor went stag for the event (he and Mendes maintain a notoriously private relationship), the star made sure to pay tribute to his lady in a super subtle way. While Gosling's necklace may resemble a 'B' as in Barbie, the monogram pendant is actually an 'E' for Eva, according to his stylist Mark Avery.

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium

getty

Gosling paired the aww-worthy jewelry with a pastel pink pantsuit layered over an even lighter pink button-up shirt (worn unbuttoned, because of course), and he finished the 'fit by adding a pair of white leather dress shoes.

Much like his on-screen counterpart, Margot Robbie, Gosling has been wearing a carefully curated collection of outfits during the Barbie press tour to show off his Kennisms. During a stop in Canada (his native country), the actor wore a Ken-approved baby blue suit over a light pink button-up styled with lavender-colored Gucci loafers.

His recent press looks have once and for all proved that he was the perfect person to play this role. After some considered the actor too old to play the role of Ken, Gosling defended his casting in an interview with GQ .

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he said. “It is funny…this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?...But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

