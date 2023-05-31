Ryan Gosling Had the Most Hilarious Response to the Comments That He's Too Old to Play Ken

Ryan Gosling is fine with being viewed as "too old" to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie (in theaters July 21), because he's convinced the general population hasn't cared about the famous doll until right now. In a very 2000s thirst-trappy shoot and interview with GQ, the actor finally addressed those viral comments about being out of Ken's age range.

“I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he told the outlet. “It is funny…this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?...But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never fucked with Ken," he said.

"That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”



In the accompanying photoshoot, Gosling channeled cowboy Ken by wearing western-inspired outfits and posing in a desert. In the cover shot, the actor wore a long pink Greg Lauren duster over a plunging V-neck tee and tight jeans, both Gucci. In another snap, he aptly wore a vintage Barbiecore pink button-up from Front General Store, Vintage Levi's jeans, and a fringed beige leather jacket, also vintage, from Raggedy Threads.

Gregory Harris/GQ

On a more serious note, Gosling also opened up in the interview about having kids with his wife, Eva Mendes, saying it wasn't until he met her that he even thought about having a family. “I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her," he revealed. The notoriously private couple met on the set of their 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

"There were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore," he continued. "I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

