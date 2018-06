Location, location, location. Maria Grazia Chiuri presented us with her vision for Dior’s 2018 resort collection—a heightened version of the good ol’ Western trend with embroidered tulle and suede fringe galore—out in the, yes, wide open canyon. There were crisp white tents and burlap throw pillows. (Glamping, it’s in.)

Above, see the entire Dior cruise 2018 set build condensed into just 42 seconds.