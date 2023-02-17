Amazon's Best-Selling Sports Bra Is Comfy Enough for Running, Biking, and Working 12-Hour Shifts

Some days, it’s hard enough to make it to the gym, so the last thing I need is an uncomfortable sports bra ruining my workout. Unfortunately, I understand the struggle of finding a bra that fits properly, provides support, and makes me feel both comfortable and confident. With the best-selling Running Girl sports bra however, these key factors aren’t mutually exclusive. And, if you’re still searching for the perfect gym bra, too, you’re in luck — the popular bra is on sale for just $19 at Amazon right now.

For me, wearing new, fashion-forward activewear is half the reason for working out. Matching your bra to your gym look is no problem with this Running Girl style, as it comes in 35 colors and 13 prints, including camouflage and snake skin. The sports bra also has flattering criss-cross detailing on the back for added flair. When it comes to your actual workout, the bra is made of sweat-wicking nylon and spandex, and it’s built with removable cups that you can adjust to your preference. Choose from sizes XS through 3XL, which correspond to a 30C through a 40B.

Shop now: $19 (Originally $25); amazon.com



The Running Girl bra has 24,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and more than 2,500 glowing reviews. A retired athlete, who still works out for over 20 hours per week, called it “simply the best sports bra [they] have ever worn.” They went on to say the supportive bra “holds everything in place” and “doesn’t chafe” even on three-hour runs and five-hour bike rides. It’s so comfortable, durable and supportive that the same reviewer “will be wearing a Running Girl Sports Bra when [they] line up at the starting line” for their next 30-kilometer run.

Another Amazon shopper, who typically wears a 34DD, said the straps of the bra keep their chest lifted “without resting in that shoulder groove.” A different reviewer agreed, saying, “it doesn’t dig into [the] shoulders,” or cause any pain as alternative styles do. Another shopper said they have a larger bust, and the Running Girl bra is the “most supportive sports bra [they] own.” They went on to say it’s “run-proof, jog-proof, [and] everything-proof.”

Outside of the gym, this bra is “soft and comfortable” for lounging, too, said one shopper. In fact, it fits so well that a different shopper, who works in a hospital, said they wear it for their 12-hour shifts, and they purchased the style in “almost every color.”

As one Amazon shopper put it, “if you’re on the fence about purchasing this bra, get off and jump in.” Shop the best-selling Running Girl sports bra directly on Amazon, and check out more colors below, so you can coordinate every workout look:

