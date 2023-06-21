Rumer Willis Shared the First Photo of Her Father Bruce Willis Holding Her Daughter Louetta

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

Published on June 21, 2023 @ 11:57AM
Bruce and rumer willis with Louetta fathers day instagram
Photo:

Instagram/rumer willis

While another Father’s Day has officially come and gone, it seems that this year’s celebration was extra special for Bruce and Rumer Willis. On Sunday, the new mom shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram honoring her dad, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia earlier this year, while also documenting one of the first times that he got to meet his 8-week-old granddaughter, Louetta Isley.

“Fathers to the old and new,” she captioned a carousel that showed Bruce holding the newborn while looking away from the camera. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

She continued, “Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game….”

The sweet post also included a snap of Rumer and Bruce standing arm-in-arm as Louetta looked up at her grandfather in awe and a photo of Rumer’s boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, posing with their daughter in bed.

Rumer wasn’t the only one to celebrate Bruce on Sunday — both his wife Emma Heming Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore shared shoutouts honoring the actor. 

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones. Where it might not be “conventional,” what he’s teaching them will span generations,” Emma wrote alongside a photo of her husband cuddling one of their two daughters. “Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience. Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family 💞”

For her part, Moore opted to share a throwback snap of Bruce with their daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout captioned, “Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!”

