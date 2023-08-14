Rumer Willis Posed Nude to Show Love to Her Postpartum Body

Rumer Willis is promoting self-love — and hot mom summer — by ditching the clothes in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the new mama posed nude to praise her postpartum body. In the selfie, Willis rested her head on her fist as she leaned over a counter. She pulled her hair into a top-knot bun and sported a no-makeup glam look. Tiny hoop earrings climbed her ear lobes, and she added one simple tennis bracelet to complete the outfit (or lack thereof).

Alongside the "hot mom" selfie, Willis shared a touching caption explaining the appreciation she now has for her body after giving birth to her and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas's daughter Louetta Isley. "This body of mine made a human from scratch … and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face," she wrote. "She is the love of my life."

Getty Images

She went on to explain that after so many years of trying to achieve what she perceived as the ideal body, she finally feels content in her skin. "This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it," she said. "This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday."

She continued, "I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do. In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou. They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep. My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love."

"The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude," she added before thanking the Surya Spa for helping her to find that appreciation. "#hotmomsclub," she concluded.

Willis and Thomas welcomed Louetta earlier this year. They announced the news with an adorable photo of their newborn baby girl shared to both of their Instagram accounts.

"✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨," she wrote. You are pure magic 🌱 Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of."