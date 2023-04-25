Rumer Willis Is Now a Mom

Rumer Willis is celebrating the arrival of the newest addition to her family. The actress and her musician boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, welcomed their first baby, daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on Apr. 18. Willis shared the exciting news with her followers on Tuesday with a sweet portrait of their new baby girl.

"✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic," she captioned the joint post with Thomas.

In the photo, Louette lay in a cozy thermal outfit with a beige blanket over her. Her newborn eyes were closed and her arms rested by her little face. "Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," Willis added. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨"

Willis's friends left comments to show their support with fellow mama Hilary Duff writing, "Yes mama .... Magical!" Jenna Dewan commented, "Ahhhhhh angel!!!! So happy for you all!!!❤️❤️🙌🙌," while Tommy Dorfman showed her excitement with repeated "omg"s.

Rumer Willis/Instagram

Earlier this month, Willis told People how excited she was to carry on her family's famous name — Rumer is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," she said.

Although she's had some "humbling" moments during her pregnancy, the elation of having a baby has far outweighed any negatives.

"Because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything] ... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

